Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,129 in the last 365 days.

Paving work on Piʻilani Highway

Posted on Jan 31, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that there may be traffic delays on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), beginning Monday, Feb. 3, for asphalt milling and paving work.

Northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted to accommodate road work on Piʻilani Highway between Kilohana Drive and Wailea ʻIke Drive. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open.

The pavement work will begin on Monday, Feb. 3 and last through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

In addition, the far-right lane on Piʻilani Highway in the northbound direction will be closed at the intersection of Alanui Ke Aliʻi Drive from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, also for paving work. One lane in the northbound direction will remain open.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

 

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paving work on Piʻilani Highway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more