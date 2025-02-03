Part-time author writes 7 non-fiction books in 28 days, and 44 books in 12 months
Everyone is likely to achieve success if they know what they have and work towards achieving those things that they will like to have.”LINDEN HIGHWAY, REGION 4, GUYANA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A remarkable achievement that has left the literary world astounded, Geary Reid, a part-time writer, has successfully published over one hundred (100) books in a variety of genres, proving that passion and perseverance can overcome even the busiest of schedules.
Despite working a full-time job as a Chartered Certified Accountant, Geary Reid has consistently written and self-published a diverse array of thought-provoking non-fiction books, capturing the imaginations and intellect of readers worldwide. The author`s latest book marks the 104th milestone in a career that shows no sign of slowing down.
He believes that anyone can achieve their dreams, no matter how many obstacles stand in their way, said Geary Reid “People must work hard and smart if they want to become successful. Everyone is likely to achieve success if they know what they have and work towards achieving those things that they would like to have.” Further “writing is my passion, and while I may not have the luxury of being a full-time author, I have made it a point to dedicate time each day to honing my craft and telling stories that matter”.
The Grant Reveal
After much deliberation and success over the years Geary Read has finally decided to acknowledge his achievements by officially launching his books. It is either history has been created, or history is in the making by Geary Reid, a part-time nonfiction author, who has written and published over 100+ books while having a full time job as an Accountant, preaching, and engaging with domestic activities as a father and husband. At the launch of his 100+ paperback books on 25th January 2025 at the Regency Suites, located at 98 Hadfield Street, Georgetown, Guyana, Reid shared some unbelievable statistics with the invitees. They were amazed and probably still wondering if they had heard the correct statistics from the author himself.
In his brief, well-constructed presentation, he shared the duration it took him to write 104 nonfiction books, and the word count contained in his books. Here are some of the facts he unveiled:
1. Major Categories of books
Reid placed his books into four major categories because of the broad genre of 104 non-fiction books. Each of these categories can then be further subdivided into many other categories. Here are the four major categories, which are easily accessible via the website (www.ReidnLean.com) and the books are all available on Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid):
· Academic/Professional/Business, which contains 36 books.
· Christian/Religion, which contains 35 books.
· Family Life, which contains 21 books.
· General Knowledge/Motivational, which contains 12 books.
2. Range of word count for the books
He then revealed to the invitees the word count for the 104 non-fiction books, as stated below:
· There are 6 books that have more than 50,001 words.
· There are 8 books within 40,001 to 50,000 words.
· There are 17 books within 30,001 to 40,000 words.
· There are 28 books within 20,001 to 30,000 words.
· There are 45 books within 11,000 to 20,000 words.
3. Duration to write the books
The first four books were written within two years. However, the remaining 100 books were written within 62 months (i.e. 5 years, 2 months). This short duration to write 100 non-fiction books is almost unbelievable. This is a breakdown of the duration it took to write the last 100 non-fiction books:
· Year 1, he wrote 13 books in 12 months, i.e., 1.08 books per month.
· Year 2, he wrote 9 books in 12 months, i.e., 0.75 book per month.
· Year 3, he wrote 11 books in 12 months, i.e., 0.92 book per month.
· Year 4, he wrote 17 books in 12 months, i.e., 1.42 books per month.
· Year 5, he wrote 44 books in 12 months, i.e., 3.67 books per month.
· Two months after year 5, he wrote 6 books in 12 months, i.e., 3 books per month.
If you know of other authors who have had these record-breaking performances, then let us appreciate their outstanding performances!
4. Number of days to write 104 non-fiction books
Many of the 104 non-fiction books were written within days. He further elaborated that many of the books were written within days. Yes, you heard him correctly when he said days and not years to write his book. Despite the audience still trying to digest the previous statistics he shared with them, he then quickly went on to provide more unimageable statistics to them. These are the breakdown of the days it took to write the entire content, review and edit, label the tables, label the figures, include references and citations, numbering the pages, arrange the table of content, etc.:
· The first 4 books took about 6 months each to be written.
· 5 of his books were written within 31 to 140 days each.
· 9 of his books were written within 22 to 31 days each.
· 17 of his books were written within 15 to 21 days each.
· 23 of his books were written 8 to 14 days each.
· 13 of his books were written in 7 days each.
· 5 of his books were written in 6 days each.
· 6 of his books were written in 5 days each.
