Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.31.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kimberly Rutledge, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the Department of Rehabilitation, where she has been Deputy Director of Legislation and Communications since 2022. She held several positions at the California Department of Social Services from 2016 to 2022, including Chief of the Adult Programs Policy and Quality Assurance Branch and Adult Protective Services Program Liaison. Rutledge held several positions at United Domestic Workers of America, AFSCME Local 3930 between 2012 and 2016, including Budget and Policy Analyst and Assistant Legislative Director. She was an Independent Policy Consultant at the County Welfare Directors Association of California from 2011 to 2012. Rutledge was a Sweeney Graduate Intern on Disability Policy at the National Academy of Social Insurance in 2011. She was a Graduate Policy Intern at the Disability Community Resource Center from 2010 to 2011. Rutledge was a News Copy Editor at the Sacramento Bee from 2005 to 2009. She is a member of the National Academy of Social Insurance. Rutledge earned a Master of Social Welfare degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $200,004. Rutledge is a Democrat.

Gloria Earl, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Administrative Services at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Earl has been Principal and Founder at Endurement, LLC since 2022 and Executive Project Manager at Department of Social Services since 2021. Earl was a Guest Services Ticket Taker at Sacramento Kings from 2015 to 2022. She was Union Secretary and Treasurer at the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local B-66 Union from 2019 to 2022. Earl was the Regional Support Manager at the California Workforce Development Board from 2019 to 2021, where she was previously the Program Implementation Manager from 2016 to 2019. She held several roles at the Employment Development Department from 2008 to 2016, including Workforce Services Division Regional Advisor, Associate Governmental Program Analyst in the Veterans Program Unit, and Disability Insurance Program Representative for Paid Family Leave. Earl was an Underwriting Assistant at Zurich North American Insurance Company from 2007 to 2008. She was an Underwriting Assistant at Chubb Insurance Company from 2006 to 2007. Earl was a Workers Compensation Insurance Technician Specialist at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 2005 to 2006, where she was previously a Workers Compensation Insurance Technician from 2001 to 2005. She was a Service Consultant at Aetna Healthcare from 1998 to 2001. Earl is a member of the California State Supervisors Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $145,000. Earl is a Democrat.



David Swanson Hollinger, of Ventura, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director, Children and Families Programs at the Department of Social Services. Swanson Hollinger has been a Consultant at SH Consulting since 2024. He held several roles at Ventura County Human Services Agency from 2013 to 2024, including Deputy Director, Senior Program Manager and Program Manager for Children and Family Services. Swanson Hollinger was Behavioral Health Manager at Ventura County Behavioral Health Department from 2008 to 2013. He was Director of Program Development at Five Acres – The Boys and Girls Aid Society from 2003 to 2008. Swanson Hollinger was Manager at L.A. Care Health Plan from 2000 to 2003. He is Co-Chair of the Prevention and Early Intervention Committee at the California Child Welfare Council and a Tri-Chair of the California Department of Social Services Family First Prevention Services Advisory Committee. Swanson Hollinger earned a Master of Social Work degree and Master of Public Health degree from University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $196,452. Swanson Hollinger is a Democrat.



Dr. Hernando Garzon, of St. Helena, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer at Emergency Medical Services Authority, where he has been Interim Chief Medical Officer since 2021. Garzon was an Emergency Medicine Physician at The Permanente Medical Group from 1992 to 2023. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Williams College. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $234,600. Garzon is a Democrat.

Jon Lamirault, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Director of the California African American Museum, where he has been an Operations Manager since 2024. Lamirault held two positions at Target Corp from 2012 to 2024, including Store Operations Director from 2017 to 2024, and Human Resource – Executive Team Leader from 2012 to 2017. He was an Associate Director at JVS SoCal from 2008 to 2012. Lamirault earned his Master of Science degree in Organizational Development, and his Bachelor of the Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of La Verne. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $143,688. Lamirault is registered without party preference.



Lindsay Buckley, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of Communications at the California Air Resources Board. Buckley has been the Deputy Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Media at the California Energy Commission since 2019. She held several positions at the California Air Resources Board from 2013 to 2019, including Information Officer II from 2018 to 2019, Special Assistant to the Chair from 2015 to 2017, and Information Officer I from 2013 to 2015. Buckley was a Program Coordinator at the Institute for Local Government from 2010 to 2013. She was a Sustainability Task Force Member at the City of Chico from 2009 to 2010. Buckley was a Part-Time Instructor at California State University, Chico from 2009 to 2010. She was a Program Representative at Great Valley Center from 2008 to 2010. Buckley earned a Master of Public Policy degree from California State University, Sacramento, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Design, Instructional Design, and Technology from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $165,000. Buckley is a Democrat.



Marvin Southard, of Avila Beach, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Southard was a Professor of Practice at the University of Southern California from 2015 to 2019. He was the Director of Mental Health for the County of Los Angeles from 1998 to 2015. Southard was Director of Mental Health for the County of Kern from 1993 to 1998. He is a member of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Stem Cell) Board, California Institute of Behavioral Health Sciences, Network for Social Work Management, and Proxy Parent Foundation. Southard earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Social Work from University of California, Los Angeles, Master of Social Work degree in Community Organizing and Social Planning from University of California, Berkeley, and Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from St. John’s College and Theologate. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Southard is a Democrat.

Michael Bernick, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Bernick has been Special Counsel at Duane Morris LLP since 2018. He was Counsel at Sedgwick LLP from 2004 to 2018. Bernick was Counsel at Arnelle & Hastie from 1986 to1999. He was Director of the California Employment Development Department from 1999 to 2004. Bernick was Director at the Bay Area Rapid Transit District from 1988 to 1996. He is a Board member of the Golden Gate Regional Center, Board member at the California Policy Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and Job Club leader at the adult autism group, AASCEND. Bernick earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from Harvard University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Bernick is a Democrat.

Karen Larsen, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Larsen has been Chief Executive Officer at Steinberg Institute since 2022. She was Director of Health and Human Services for the County of Yolo from 2016 to 2022, where she was Mental Health Director from 2014 to 2022. Larsen was Director of Behavioral Health at CommuniCare Health Centers from 1999 to 2014. She was Program Director at The Effort – WellSpace Health from 1993 to 1997. Larsen earned a Master of Science degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Larsen is a Democrat.

Pamela Baer, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Baer was President and Owner of Markitlink, a brand strategy Direct Mail Agency from 1988 to 2000. She is a Lifetime Director of the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, Founder and Board Chairman of the Transform Mental and Behavioral Health Fund at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Board member of the Giants Community Fund, Advisory Board Member of Family House Inc. and Nest, Founders Circle member of Every Mother Counts, and member of The Kennedy Forum and Bay Area Regional Council of Dignity Moves. Baer earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Baer is a Democrat.



Gayle Miller, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Milton Marks “Little Hoover” Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy. Miller has been Managing Director, Transition, Institutional Relationships and Investments, for Brookfield Asset Management since 2024. She was Senior Counselor on Infrastructure and Clean Energy Finance in the Office of Governor Newsom from 2021 to 2024. Miller was Chief Deputy of Policy at the California Department of Finance from 2019 to 2024. She was Senior Policy Advisor at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration from 2018 to 2019. Miller was Deputy Controller, Director of Policy in the Office of the State Controller from 2017 to 2018. She served as a Principal Consultant in the Office of the State Senate President pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018. Miller held several positions in the California State Senate, including Consultant in the Office of Research from 2014 to 2016, Staff Director for the Governance and Finance Committee from 2006 to 2014, and Principal Consultant at the Revenue and Taxation Committee from 2001 to 2005. She was Director of Government Affairs at Anthem Blue Cross from 2005 to 2006, Legislative Director in the Office of State Assemblymember Alan Lowenthal from 1999 to 2001, and a Legislative Aid and Assembly Fellow in the Office of State Assemblymember Tom Torlakson from 1997 to 1999. Miller earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Strategy and Communications from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration degree in Economics and Finance from Columbia University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Miller is a Democrat.