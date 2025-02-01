Governor Newsom surges CHP patrols for Pacific Coast Highway reopening, places California National Guard on ready status

Earlier today the City of Los Angeles and local public safety officials announced their request for the California National Guard to gradually withdraw operations. With local officials gradually removing road closures and traffic control checkpoints, the Governor has directed the California National Guard to maintain a highly capable force readied for rapid deployment should conditions require it.

Additionally, the CHP and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) have offered resources, mutual aid coordination and financial support to Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to ensure public safety in local government jurisdictions in Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and other wildfire impacted communities.

“The safety of our community, first responders, and road crews remains our top priority as we reopen this vital stretch of highway,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We urge all drivers to stay alert, follow posted signs, and respect the presence of personnel still working in the area. The CHP remains committed to supporting these communities through this entire process.”

While the highway will again be open to the public on Sunday, drivers are urged to remain cautious. Heavy-duty vehicles and road crews will continue working in the area to clear remaining debris and assist with the rebuilding and recovery efforts of the affected communities.

This effort is on top of the already robust resources the state has coordinated with local and federal partners to protect public safety and help survivors recover from the recent Los Angeles firestorms.