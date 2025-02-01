Partner Real Estate Showcases Elite Transaction Coordinators: The Backbone of Seamless Closings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate proudly highlights the invaluable contributions of its Transaction Coordinators (TC) team, the professionals ensuring smooth, efficient, and compliant real estate transactions. Each member of the TC team has successfully completed the prestigious Partner Real Estate Transaction Coordinator Certification, a rigorous program designed to provide expertise in transaction management, compliance, and risk reduction.
Setting the Standard for Excellence
Partner Real Estate’s Transaction Coordinator Certification program equips professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage transactions effectively. This includes mastering the California Residential Purchase Agreement (RPA-CA), understanding escrow processes, setting up critical transaction timelines, identifying required paperwork, and ensuring full compliance with disclosure requirements and risk management standards.
With specialized training in escrow coordination, lending processes, and risk management, the TC team ensures that all transactions meet state regulations while delivering outstanding service to agents, buyers, and sellers alike.
Meet the Experts Behind the Transactions
Angelica Lising – Ensuring Accuracy and Timely Closings
Angelica Lising brings a unique blend of technical expertise and leadership to her role, with a background in Computer Science and years of experience in customer service and team training. She meticulously manages listings, seller disclosures, and contractual obligations, ensuring that every transaction closes smoothly. Her proactive approach was key in closing a short escrow deal on time despite last-minute challenges.
Claudette Llaneta – Mastering Deadline Management
With a background in hospitality and administration, Claudette Llaneta seamlessly transitioned into real estate, where she now specializes in contract-to-close management. Her expertise in deadline coordination and client communication proved crucial in a complex transaction where the seller was set to leave the country just before closing. Her swift action ensured all documents were signed, avoiding any delays.
Joy Ann Hudluman – Delivering Stress-Free Closings
A Transaction Coordinator for over four years, Joy Ann Hudluman is recognized for her attention to detail and organizational excellence. Her ability to maintain smooth communication between agents, lenders, and title companies was instrumental in assisting a first-time homebuyer facing financing issues, ultimately ensuring a successful on-time closing.
Rocel Joy Dumlao – Navigating Complex Transactions
With a background in legal studies and corporate legal assistance, Rocel Joy Dumlao brings a compliance-first approach to her role. Her legal expertise allows her to efficiently manage the document-heavy transaction process, ensuring every requirement is met—even under tight 14-day escrow periods.
John Sibal – Technical Precision and Client Satisfaction
With an extensive background in IT and leadership, John Sibal applies his analytical skills to transaction management, ensuring no detail is overlooked. His strategic approach proved essential in resolving multiple missing disclosures in a high-stakes closing, keeping the deal on schedule.
Alvette Quijano – Listing Coordination Specialist
As a Listing Coordinator, Alvette ensures property listings are accurately prepared and submitted on time. Her efficiency and quick turnaround on MLS entries play a vital role in keeping transactions moving forward smoothly.
Janah Elegido – Compliance and Risk Management Expert
Having transitioned from Transaction Coordinator to Real Estate Compliance Auditor, Janah Elegido ensures that all transactions adhere to standards. Her ability to identify compliance risks and provide transaction support keeps the entire TC team operating at peak efficiency.
Training and Collaboration: A Winning Formula
Each Transaction Coordinator at Partner Real Estate benefits from ongoing training, mentorship, and access to cutting-edge transaction management tools. The TC team collaborates closely, sharing insights, problem-solving together, and ensuring every transaction is executed flawlessly.
“Our TC team is the backbone of our real estate operations. Their expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to compliance ensure that our agents and clients experience seamless, stress-free closings,” said Anita Witecki, General Manager of Partner Real Estate.
About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is a forward-thinking brokerage dedicated to transforming the real estate experience for both agents and clients. By combining industry-leading expertise, technology, and a commitment to service excellence, Partner Real Estate ensures that every transaction is smooth, compliant, and client-focused.
For more information about Partner Real Estate and its elite Transaction Coordinator team, visit http://www.Partner.RealEstate
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Setting the Standard for Excellence
Partner Real Estate’s Transaction Coordinator Certification program equips professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage transactions effectively. This includes mastering the California Residential Purchase Agreement (RPA-CA), understanding escrow processes, setting up critical transaction timelines, identifying required paperwork, and ensuring full compliance with disclosure requirements and risk management standards.
With specialized training in escrow coordination, lending processes, and risk management, the TC team ensures that all transactions meet state regulations while delivering outstanding service to agents, buyers, and sellers alike.
Meet the Experts Behind the Transactions
Angelica Lising – Ensuring Accuracy and Timely Closings
Angelica Lising brings a unique blend of technical expertise and leadership to her role, with a background in Computer Science and years of experience in customer service and team training. She meticulously manages listings, seller disclosures, and contractual obligations, ensuring that every transaction closes smoothly. Her proactive approach was key in closing a short escrow deal on time despite last-minute challenges.
Claudette Llaneta – Mastering Deadline Management
With a background in hospitality and administration, Claudette Llaneta seamlessly transitioned into real estate, where she now specializes in contract-to-close management. Her expertise in deadline coordination and client communication proved crucial in a complex transaction where the seller was set to leave the country just before closing. Her swift action ensured all documents were signed, avoiding any delays.
Joy Ann Hudluman – Delivering Stress-Free Closings
A Transaction Coordinator for over four years, Joy Ann Hudluman is recognized for her attention to detail and organizational excellence. Her ability to maintain smooth communication between agents, lenders, and title companies was instrumental in assisting a first-time homebuyer facing financing issues, ultimately ensuring a successful on-time closing.
Rocel Joy Dumlao – Navigating Complex Transactions
With a background in legal studies and corporate legal assistance, Rocel Joy Dumlao brings a compliance-first approach to her role. Her legal expertise allows her to efficiently manage the document-heavy transaction process, ensuring every requirement is met—even under tight 14-day escrow periods.
John Sibal – Technical Precision and Client Satisfaction
With an extensive background in IT and leadership, John Sibal applies his analytical skills to transaction management, ensuring no detail is overlooked. His strategic approach proved essential in resolving multiple missing disclosures in a high-stakes closing, keeping the deal on schedule.
Alvette Quijano – Listing Coordination Specialist
As a Listing Coordinator, Alvette ensures property listings are accurately prepared and submitted on time. Her efficiency and quick turnaround on MLS entries play a vital role in keeping transactions moving forward smoothly.
Janah Elegido – Compliance and Risk Management Expert
Having transitioned from Transaction Coordinator to Real Estate Compliance Auditor, Janah Elegido ensures that all transactions adhere to standards. Her ability to identify compliance risks and provide transaction support keeps the entire TC team operating at peak efficiency.
Training and Collaboration: A Winning Formula
Each Transaction Coordinator at Partner Real Estate benefits from ongoing training, mentorship, and access to cutting-edge transaction management tools. The TC team collaborates closely, sharing insights, problem-solving together, and ensuring every transaction is executed flawlessly.
“Our TC team is the backbone of our real estate operations. Their expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to compliance ensure that our agents and clients experience seamless, stress-free closings,” said Anita Witecki, General Manager of Partner Real Estate.
About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is a forward-thinking brokerage dedicated to transforming the real estate experience for both agents and clients. By combining industry-leading expertise, technology, and a commitment to service excellence, Partner Real Estate ensures that every transaction is smooth, compliant, and client-focused.
For more information about Partner Real Estate and its elite Transaction Coordinator team, visit http://www.Partner.RealEstate
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.