Pipistrel Completes First eVTOL Flight of Nuuva V300 Cargo Drone

The Pipistrel Nuuva takes flight The Pipistrel Nuuva is optimised for cargo missions The Pipistrel Nuuva eVTOL can carry up to 272KG payload

The Slovenian Nuuva V300 is designed to carry a 272kg (600lb) payload over a range of up to 300 nautical miles (555km) with a hybrid electric powertrain.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slovenian aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel , has successfully completed the first hover flight of its Nuuva V300, a hybrid-electric cargo drone designed for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). This milestone underscores Pipistrel’s leadership in electric aviation. Australian sustainable aviation company FlyOnE , is committed to expanding the Slovenian brand’s presence in the APAC region.The Nuuva V300 is designed to carry a 272kg (600lb) payload over a range of up to 300 nautical miles (555km). “Today’s milestone is a testament to the hard work and innovative spirit of our team at Pipistrel,” said Gabriel Massey, managing director of Pipistrel, a division of Textron eAviation. “The Nuuva’s first flight highlights Pipistrel’s expertise in electric propulsion and our commitment to advancing aviation through active research, collaboration with regulatory agencies, and innovative engineering.”FlyOnE has been instrumental in showcasing Pipistrel’s capabilities in Australia, having logged over 1,300 hours and 188,000 kilometres of manned electric flight in Pipistrel aircraft . CEO Korum Ellis emphasized the importance of this achievement, stating, “We are excited to continue supporting Pipistrel’s growth in the APAC region with both current and emerging products, while reinforcing the Pipistrel supply chain for market stability in the growing low-altitude economy.”The Nuuva V300 utilizes a battery-electric system to power eight Pipistrel E-811 electric motors for VTOL operations, while a separate internal combustion engine is used for cruise flight. A second prototype is expected to be introduced later this year.In this test flight, the drone operated autonomously with oversight from a ground control station developed by Textron Systems, Pipistrel’s parent company.With FlyOnE driving electric aviation expansion in Australia, this breakthrough further strengthens Pipistrel’s position as a leader in sustainable, autonomous cargo transport for the APAC region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.