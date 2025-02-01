CBP New Orleans, local partners break up local drug ring

NEW ORLEANS – CBP’s Office of Field Operations in New Orleans announced that it has helped dismantle a local drug network with local and federal partners that included the seizure of over 10,000 Tapentadol pills, nearly two pounds of marijuana, 50 rounds of ammunition and two firearms. Three individuals were arrested, including a United States Postal carrier.

In addition to CBP, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), United States Postal Service (USPS), Louisiana State Police, and Louisiana Probation and Parole Special Response Team (LPP SRT) worked together on this investigation. These law enforcement entities work together as part of the New Orleans HSI Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST).

Tapentadol is Schedule II narcotic and a highly addictive and commonly abused opioid of the benzenoid class and poses a high rise of physical and/or mental dependence. The most commonly reported side effects of Tapentadol abuse are constipation, nausea, vomiting, headaches, loss of appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, itching, dry mouth, and sweating. Tapendadol has also been noted to induce feelings of relaxation and euphoria, and it may cause serious side effects such as respiratory depression, serotonin syndrome, addiction, and substance dependence.

“CBP and our partners will continue to attack violent, dangerous drug trafficking networks who prey on the addicted and hurt our local communities and neighborhoods,” said CBP New Orleans Director of Field Operations Steven Stavinoha. “Our united front, resolve, and sophisticated law enforcement techniques and intelligence gathering capabilities should make local criminal networks think twice because they could be next up for arrest.”