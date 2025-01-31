STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DLNR BOATING DIVISION CONDUCTING POST-STORM CLEANUP

Crews Also Managing Numerous Boat Groundings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 31, 2025

HONOLULU — Crews from the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) are out statewide, in full force, dealing with the impacts of Hawai‘i’s latest severe weather event.

Ala Wai Canal and Small Boat Harbor

A temporary trash boom, installed late Wednesday, has diverted much of the rubbish and debris from upstream into a permanent trap on the makai side of the Ala Moana bridge.

Very little rubbish got beyond either of the traps, preventing junk from washing into the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and the ocean. DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts says the temporary boom on the mauka side of the bridge will be left in place through the weekend.

The permanent trap, on the mauka side of the bridge, was cleared on Thursday. By this morning it was completely full of a seemingly infinite variety of household and industrial trash, logs, and other vegetation. Caught up in the muddy soup was a large dead puffer fish, a bean bag chair, gas canisters, and a mattress with the pillow still on top.

This morning, a DOBOR contractor was again using heavy machinery to lift rubbish out of the trap and into roll-off dumpsters. The equipment operator started at 6 a.m. and will be working throughout the day to clear the permanent trap.

DOBOR is working with other agencies and experts to develop a permanent solution for addressing the rubbish and debris that flows through the Ala Wai Canal and ultimately ends up in the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and ocean waters.

Maunalua Bay

The popular East O‘ahu boat ramp at Maunalua Bay was unusable this morning, with both sides full of floating vegetation brought in by the weather event. A three-person DOBOR crew used a small front loader, shovels, and brooms to clean up the mess and they expected to have the ramp cleared by the end of the day.

Boating Groundings

DOBOR staff is coordinating the salvage of a number of grounded boats: one on Kaua‘i, one on Hawai‘i Island, and three on Maui.

Most notable is the grounding of the 65-foot catamaran, Hula Girl, which ran aground overnight in the Honolua-Mokulē‘ia Marine Life Conservation District on the northwest side of Maui. The vessel’s owner reportedly sought safety in the bay during the storm and ended up on the shoreline.

The owner of Hula Girl has been fully cooperating with DOBOR to develop a salvage plan to remove the boat with close attention to preventing damage to sensitive coral reef structures in the area. Work will be done after consultation and in collaboration with the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), which has responsibility for protection of coral reefs in state waters.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Team Maui personnel were also on scene, assessed the area and reported no signs of pollution.

“We are working closely with the State Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response Office and the DLNR to monitor the situation and mitigate any hazards to the environment. The beach and waters in the surrounding area remain open, but people should maintain awareness of any potential signs of pollution such as strong smells of diesel or discoloration on the surface of the water.

The other Maui groundings included a power boat, Hinatea, which went ashore on the beach near Kamaole Beach Park One in Kihei. DOBOR staff is working to reach the owner to arrange removal. The third Maui Nui grounding was on Moloka‘i and involved a 28-foot trimaran which went adrift off Kaunakakai Harbor. DOBOR previously reported that the boat’s owner had passed away. Staff are working to secure the vessel once strong winds abate.

The Kaua‘i grounding involved a 30-foot vessel on the rocks within the Nawiliwili Small Boat Harbor in Līhuʻe. Its owner was able to secure the vessel and safely move it into a slip in the harbor.

On Hawai‘i Island, a vessel sunk in Hilo Bay. DOBOR reports that its owner is currently assessing the situation and working with staff to remove it.

In light of the groundings, Statts reiterated that boat owners and operators should pay attention to weather forecasts, avoid going out in advance of storms, and check that their lines are secure in harbors or while tied to moorings.

RESOURCES

