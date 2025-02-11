EVOKE Immersive Technologies and VRM Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation and Market Expansion

VRM Co-Founder/ CEO EVOKE Craig Shah

EVOKE and VRM join forces to transform immersive marketing and networking, leveraging XR technology to drive innovation and expand market reach.

Our partnership with VRM represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower entrepreneurs and business leaders with innovative networking opportunities” — Craig Shah

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVOKE, a leading innovator in the Business and Networking industry, and VRM, a renowned leader in Virtual Reality Marketing, are excited to announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming the immersive marketing and networking landscape, to everyday businesses. This collaboration will leverage both communities to strengthen, drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and expand market opportunities.EVOKE has built a strong reputation for providing high-level business networking hubs, hosting premier events, and connecting professionals with influential leaders across various industries. VRM is widely recognized for its cutting-edge solutions in immersive marketing, helping brands leverage XR (VR/AR/360) technologies to enhance customer engagement and storytelling. Together, the two companies will create synergies that redefine industry standards and introduce groundbreaking advancements in business networking and immersive brand experiences.By combining our expertise and innovative capabilities, we are poised to deliver unmatched solutions that will drive tangible results for our clients, partners and community members.”VRM shares this vision and is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. “Through this partnership, we aim to revolutionize the way brands and professionals connect in the digital space, leveraging immersive technologies to create more engaging and effective networking opportunities,” said Terry Proto, CEO of VRM. “This partnership will accelerate our ability to bridge the gap between businesses and immersive experiences, providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”Key highlights of the partnership include:Innovative Solutions – The companies will collaborate on new technologies, products, and services that address market demands.Expanded Reach – Joint efforts will enhance market presence and accessibility to a broader customer base.Enhanced Customer Value – Clients will benefit from a seamless and enriched experience through integrated offerings.With this partnership, EVOKE and VRM are setting a new benchmark for excellence and leadership in the industry. Both companies are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional value to their patrons.As part of this collaboration, EVOKE will open up its entire ecosystem of partnerships and memberships to VRM. On the other hand, VRM’s extensive XR Creators Content Library will play a pivotal role in connecting EVOKE’s savvy brands with talented VR/AR creators. Virtual Reality Marketing (VRM) has been at the forefront of immersive media, making it easier for businesses to find and collaborate with trusted XR companies. With over 3,000 XR creators and 400+ case studies, VRM continues to be a vital resource for companies looking to explore and implement cutting-edge immersive solutions.For more information about this partnership, please contact:Craig ShahFounder & CEOCraig Shelly Beverly Hills/ EVOKE Immersive Technologies+1 213-300-2090info@evokemedia.ioAbout EVOKEEVOKE is a premier business networking platform dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, executives, and industry leaders through high-impact events and strategic collaborations. With a mission to foster meaningful connections and business growth, EVOKE empowers professionals with opportunities to expand their networks and leverage new market possibilities.About VRMVirtual Reality Marketing (VRM) is a premier consultancy and resource center for XR creators, technologists, and visionary companies. Founded in 2015, VRM helps businesses discover and connect with top-tier immersive media professionals. With a mission to bridge the gap between innovative brands and expert XR creators, VRM simplifies the process of finding the right partner for VR, AR, 360, and WebXR projects. Learn more at VirtualRealityMarketing.com.

