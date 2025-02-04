Planet Welcomes Kirk Gerling to its Mortgage Servicing Division

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has appointed Kirk Gerling as Executive Vice President of Non-Agency Subservicing. Gerling, a seasoned industry professional with more than two decades of mortgage servicing experience, brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.“Kirk’s extensive expertise in servicing will help us build on the solid reputation we’ve established in both servicing and subservicing,” said Sandy Jarish, President of Mortgage Servicing at Planet Home Lending. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team, which is dedicated to delivering cost-effective solutions, execution-focused strategies, and industry-leading borrower retention. Our priority remains providing scalable, high-touch services that optimize asset health and enhance portfolio value—especially in the complex commercial loan environments of our expanding non-agency business.”Before joining Planet Home Lending, Gerling served as Senior Vice President at Carrington Mortgage Services, Mortgage Lending Division, and previously held the role of Executive Vice President of Servicing Operations. He also served as Executive Vice President of Performing Servicing at Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Gerling’s depth of expertise will bolster Planet’s mission to deliver the agility and support its private clients require.“I’m impressed by the level of experience at Planet and its commitment to providing best-in-class service to borrowers and clients,” Gerling said. “Servicing is the backbone of the mortgage process—loans will always need to be serviced—and Planet has built a division that’s focused on growth and innovation.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com Press Contact:Dona DeZubeVice President, Communicationsddezube@planethomelending.com(443) 263-2832

