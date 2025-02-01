Black History Month Gets Started With A Local Hero, Civil Rights Activist, Zeke Wilson

Zeke Wilson’s book; The Eighth Round: New Edition

Precedent setting Civil Rights advocate, acclaimed pro boxer and US Marine, Ezekiel “Zeke” Wilson has released his highly anticipated memoir, The Eighth Round

In this captivating and true account, Zeke takes his readers back to his humble beginnings, in the Jim Crow south. Born the seventh of eight children to a single yet proud and determined mother, Zeke learned early on the sense of responsibility to family and self. Learning to cautiously tread blatant and deeply rooted bigotry, Zeke carefully maneuvered his early years. As well as his mental resilience, Zeke was born physically strong. When he wasn't working fields or studying to keep himself out of trouble and fit, Zeke developed an interest in boxing at a youthful age.It didn't take long for a local retired Marine to notice Zeke's dedication and natural talent for the sport. With the guidance of key players along the way, Zeke's instinctive ability for the sport quickly developed, catching the attention of notable trainers and professional fighters already in the business.During his life Zeke has faced countless challenges which include momentous life-altering events and extremely life-threatening situations. After a long workday and an intense night of training, on his walk home, Zeke past a U.S. Marine Corps. recruiting office. Considering his future, Zeke chose to serve his country and find a path to the professional ranks in boxing.During his service, Zeke mastered his duties as an artillery mechanic. His confidence and leadership skills gained Zeke the position of Platoon Guide and in time promoted to Lance Corporal. During his service, Zeke joined the U.S. Marine Corps. boxing team, where he brilliantly won 147 bouts. Fellow Marines as well as other branch service members supported and cheered him on. Ultimately, Zeke was awarded the U.S. Marine Corps. Meritorious Mast award for his exceptional service.After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Corps., Zeke turned pro (professional boxer). Once again, Zeke's natural ability garnered much attention. It was a whirlwind, and Zeke worked with countless legendary figures in the world of boxing. Rising through the heavy weight ranks and gaining notoriety, Zeke's determination and hard work always shone through.With a young family and an outlook toward the future, Zeke later began transitioning his career to training up-and-coming fighters and promoting professional boxing matches. Again, Zeke's determination and hard work reflected in his new accomplishments. However, challenges always arise. Despite his proven ethics, hard work and service to country, Zeke was not insulated from the racism which continues to grip the United States.While promoting a boxing event in Massachusetts, Zeke found himself again in the crosshairs of prejudice and conspiracy. Forced to comply with exorbitant fees, obscure and ever-changing regulations, the event he worked so diligently to promote was canceled without explanation. Having suffered total financial loss Zeke found himself, along with his wife and young child, penniless and without recourse. The more Zeke inquired, the more he was ignored as the state boxing commission tried to push him out of the business.Without an attorney willing to take on the legal battle and with his family supporting and counting on him, Zeke would have to take this fight upon himself."You can't win this thing!" ~ lawyer one"Let it go! Pick yourself up and dust yourself off." ~ lawyertwo"I ain't dustin' off shit. I'm a fighter." ~ Zeke WilsonThe Eighth Round is Zeke Wilson's firsthand account of his life and experiences as southern black man during Jim Crow, a prize fighter, a United States Marine, a boxing promoter and businessman, and most importantly a champion of justice against racial discrimination.

