January 31, 2025 - Virginia Attorney General Miyares Reaches Settlement with NCAA to Protect Student-Athletes’ NIL Rights

Virginia Attorney General Miyares Reaches Settlement with NCAA to Protect Student-Athletes’ NIL Rights

RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that Virginia and a bipartisan coalition of states has reached a landmark settlement in principle with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) that will protect student-athletes’ Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights during the recruiting process. The agreement also permanently bars the NCAA from reinstating its unlawful NIL Recruiting Ban.

“Today’s agreement with the NCAA is a major step toward helping student-athletes to control their own future. We look forward to a final settlement that ensures student-athletes—just like any other American—can benefit from their talent, hard work, and NIL market value,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In January 2024, Attorney General Miyares and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, alleging that its NIL restrictions violate federal antitrust law, stifle competition, and unfairly limit both current and future student-athletes. A federal judge agreed and blocked the NCAA from enforcing its unlawful rules throughout the duration of this litigation. Today’s settlement in principle is an important step in bringing that lawsuit to a successful conclusion.

In May 2024, the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, Florida, and New York joined Virginia and Tennessee in the lawsuit, strengthening the bipartisan effort to hold the NCAA accountable.

