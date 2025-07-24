July 24, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Urges NCAA to Restore Female Athletes’ Records

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Urges NCAA to Restore Female Athletes’ Records

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares joined 27 other attorneys general in calling on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to reinstate the records, titles, awards, and honors earned by female athletes that were stripped away under policies allowing biological males to compete in female sports categories.

“Our daughters deserve to have the same opportunities to succeed as our sons,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Female athletes shouldn't have to compete against biological males for podium spots, scholarships, or records they rightfully earned. The NCAA should immediately restore the titles and honors taken away from the outstanding female athletes.”

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, ensuring equal access to educational programs and athletics based on biological sex. The Biden administration attempted to redefine “sex” to include “gender identity,” effectively erasing longstanding biological distinctions in education and athletics.

In April 2024, Virginia and five other states filed a lawsuit challenging the administration’s radical reinterpretation of Title IX. In January 2025, that effort secured a nationwide vacatur, preventing the policy from being enforced anywhere in the country. Without that action, schools would have been required to allow biological males who identify as female to use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms and access other female-only spaces and programs from preschool through college.

Attorney General Miyares joined the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming in sending the letter to the NCAA.

Read the full letter here.

# # #