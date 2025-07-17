July 17, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Stops Largest Toll Increase in Dulles Greenway Toll Road History

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, May 23, 2025 For media inquiries only, contact:

Chloe Smith

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Stops Largest Toll Increase in Dulles Greenway Toll Road History

RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced a major victory for Northern Virginia commuters, following a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of Virginia to uphold the State Corporation Commission’s (SCC) rejection of the largest proposed toll hike in Dulles Greenway history.

The Greenway’s private operator, Toll Road Investors Partnership II (TRIP II), sought to impose a staggering 40% toll increase, raising costs for daily commuters by over $1,100 annually. The Court sided with Attorney General Miyares’ Office in finding that the proposed tolls failed to meet basic legal standards of reasonableness and public benefit.

“This is an enormous win for hardworking Virginians who are already stretched thin by rising costs,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “No private company has the right to exploit a government franchise to gouge commuters, especially when public alternatives exist. My office stood up to defend Virginia consumers from the largest toll increase in Dulles Greenway history, and today, common sense prevailed.”

The Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Counsel intervened in the case alongside Loudoun County and hundreds of public commenters who strongly opposed the hike. TRIP II’s own projections showed that traffic volumes had never come close to what was promised when the Greenway was built, and the company has consistently relied on toll increases to make up for poor forecasting and mounting debt—now totaling over $1.1 billion.

Under Virginia law, toll increases must be reasonable to the user in relation to the benefit received. TRIP II’s proposed rate failed on multiple fronts. The Virginia Supreme Court upheld the Commission’s finding that the proposed tolls were unjustified and unreasonably burdensome on the public.

Read the decision HERE.

# # #