MARTIN ROWINSKI SELECTED AS TOP BUSINESS INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Martin Rowinski honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martin Rowinski, Co-Founder and CEO of Boardsi and Author of “The Corporate Matchmaker: Creating A Robust Board Room,” was recently selected as a Top Business Innovator of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over twenty-five years of experience as a technology executive, Mr. Martin Rowinski has established himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Martin is renowned for his role in building Boardsi and developing the innovative tools that enable executives to connect with board positions, ensuring the perfect match for clients and organizations alike.As a co-founder of Boardsi, Martin played a key role in the company’s groundbreaking advancements in 2024, completely re-tooling the executive dashboard and launching the all-inclusive Boardsi Board Suite. This innovative suite includes board preparation tools like Executive Board Education courses, Executive Branding powered by LEADAFI, and the Executive Impact Report—designed to showcase the measurable value an executive can bring to a company as a board member or advisor.In addition to these forward-thinking tools, Martin spearheaded the development of advanced back-end systems to help Boardsi's staff make quicker, more accurate matches between opportunities and executives. Leveraging seamless, AI-enhanced processes, Boardsi has elevated its ability to deliver efficient, personalized, and impactful connections, revolutionizing how executives and companies build high-performing boards.Martin’s visionary leadership and profound expertise in both technology and business have earned him a reputation as a trailblazer in the industry. His impressive career spans owning and managing successful ventures, including Freedom Mortgage in El Dorado Hills, California. Further enriching his repertoire, Martin served as Chief Technology Officer for SEP Connect, a startup also based in El Dorado Hills, where he honed his skills in innovation and strategic growth.Before embarking on his career path, Martin attended California State University-Hayward and earned a degree in Computer Information Systems.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Rowinski has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2024, he was awarded Top CEO of the Year. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel this December for his selection as Top Business Innovator of the Year 2025. Additionally, Martin has been showcased in prominent publications such as Forbes, Inc Magazine, Entrepreneur, FastCompany, CEO Today, and Marquis Who’s Who.In addition to his successful career as CEO of Boardsi, Martin Rowinski is the author of the highly acclaimed book, The Corporate Matchmaker. In this book, Martin shares the unique and proven strategies he developed in the boardroom throughout his career, offering invaluable insights for aspiring and seasoned business leaders alike.Building on his passion for thought leadership, Martin continues to write impactful articles on leadership, strategy, and executive branding for Inc., Entrepreneur, his LinkedIn newsletter, and his personal blog at martinrowinski.com. He is also preparing to release a new book, which will provide step-by-step guidance on Executive Branding—a must-read for professionals looking to elevate their careers.Additionally, Martin is launching two downloadable ebooks: Building a High-Impact Leadership Team and Building a High-Impact Boardroom Leadership Team. These resources offer actionable strategies to help executives and boards achieve their highest potential, solidifying Martin’s commitment to empowering leaders and transforming organizations.Looking back, Martin attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling, golfing and spending time with his family. In the future, Martin hopes to inspire and influence those entering the field by sharing his insights and experiences. As a passionate advocate for leadership development, he is available as a speaker and enjoys giving back by mentoring aspiring professionals, empowering them to excel in their careers and make meaningful contributions to the industry.For more information, please visit: https://boardsi.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.