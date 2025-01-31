Sargent Tucker Releases New Single, “The Presence of You,” Bringing Real R&B Back to Center Stage

CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sargent Tucker (ST), the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and chart-topping R&B artist, has just released his latest single, “The Presence of You.” Produced under the guidance of Grammy-nominated Levi Seacer, former music director for Prince, the track is a heartfelt ode to the emotional magic of love and connection.“The Presence of You” captures the essence of how simply sharing space with a loved one can spark an electric, almost unspoken chemistry. The song artfully conveys the warmth of a shared glance, the subtle rise in energy when two hearts beat as one, and the unspoken intimacy of body language. Sargent Tucker’s evocative lyrics and soulful delivery make this track a standout in contemporary R&B.A Respected Voice in R&B RevivalKevin Beamish, the Certified Diamond Award-winning producer known for his multi-platinum work across genres, once produced Tucker early in his career. Reflecting on ST’s trajectory, Beamish recently praised the artist, saying:"I believed in you then, and I believe in you now. Just keep doing real R&B; I think there’s a resurgence coming."Tucker’s steadfast commitment to creating authentic R&B has set him apart, and his impact is undeniable. With roots in New Orleans and a musical journey shaped by the San Francisco Bay Area, ST has continued to chart a unique path, crafting timeless music that resonates with fans worldwide.Consistent Success in the UK and USSargent Tucker’s track record on the charts is impressive. His previous single, “No One Can Replace You (Remix) 2024,” reached #7 on the Urban Influencer R&B Soul Chart in the U.S. and climbed to #3 on London Music Radio (LMR). Another hit, “Days Are Longer,” broke into the Top 10 on both Solar Radio and LMR in 2024, maintaining its position on various charts for six weeks.In 2023, Tucker’s soulful anthem “I’m In Need (For Your Touch)” soared to #1 in the UK. This success continues a trend dating back to his breakout single, “Come See Me,” released under Macola Records, which showcased his ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with hip-hop legends like N.W.A. and Dr. Dre.Recognition and MilestonesSargent Tucker’s artistry hasn’t gone unnoticed. In March 2023, he was featured in the University of California Davis’s prestigious UCD Magazine, highlighting his musical journey and achievements. He has also been a finalist for the Male Vocalist of the Year award at the SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards for three consecutive years (2022–2024).Notably, his 2022 single, “Good Music,” earned a spot on SoulTracks Music Critics’ list of the 100 Best Soul Songs, while his remix of “I Need Your Love” featuring Drizabone charted #1 in the UK.More Than Just MusicBeyond chart success, Tucker uses his music to uplift and inspire. He was a featured performer for the I Am Happy Project during Hollywood’s Global Happiness Day, performing his song “I Am Happy” alongside honorees like Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres.What’s Next for Sargent Tucker?ST is currently expanding his catalog, working on a full-length album with plans to return to the stage for live performances. With his band in rehearsal, fans can anticipate a tour soon, where they’ll experience his soulful artistry up close.Persistence and passion have propelled Sargent Tucker’s career, and with “The Presence of You” poised to draw new listeners, he continues to solidify his legacy as a powerful force in R&B.For more updates on Sargent Tucker’s music and tour dates, visit https://sargenttuckermusic.com/home Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7vtl1f2gTdz4jwHeMD5k2S

