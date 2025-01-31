Grants available for historic properties and archaeology projects

The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects. The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects. Both grant programs support the goals of the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan.

The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs. Recently funded projects include preservation of the following historic properties.

Elks Building, Medford

Ashland Parks Foundation

Aurora Colony Historical Society

Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, Linn County

Gordon House Conservancy, Silverton

Southern Oregon Historical Society, Hanley Farm

Preserving Oregon Grants can also fund archaeology projects for significant work contributing toward identifying, preserving and/or interpreting archaeological sites. Archaeology projects by Southern Oregon University Lab of Anthropology were funded last year.

The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Recent façade projects have taken place in Baker City, Independence, Lebanon, The Dalles, Union.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. Free, online grant workshops specific to these grant programs and how to use the online grant application will be offered. Visit the Oregon Heritage grants webpage to register.

February 18, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic property projects. Register for access.

February 18, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic archaeology projects. Register for access.

February 19, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for Diamonds in the Rough building façade projects. Register for access.

Recorded trainings and tips are also online. To learn more about the grants and workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.