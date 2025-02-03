Market Holdings, and their global Agencies, Transform Nonprofit Fundraising with Squark AI

Market Holdings is the global leader in innovative fundraising, marketing, and media solutions globally. Squark AI enhances Market Holdings' nonprofit fundraising capabilities with advanced AI, empowering donor-first strategies and creative omnichannel campaigns. Market Holdings portfolio of brands, including Innovairre, Squark, Direct Social Communications (DSC), Honour, and MarkeTeam, drives innovation and excellence in global fundraising and marketing.

Market Holdings integrates Squark AI empowering nonprofits with deeper insights, improved strategies and higher performing campaigns

Since integrating Squark AI with our proprietary data, nonprofits are scaling their donor engagement and realizing dramatic performance improvements like never before.” — Chad Engelgau, CEO of Market Holdings and Innovairre

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Holdings , a global leader in fundraising, marketing, and media solutions, is redefining nonprofit fundraising by integrating Squark AI , an industry leader in predictive AI and automated machine learning across its business units. This game-changing technology enhances audience targeting, campaign strategy, and donor engagement, delivering measurable revenue growth and cost efficiencies.Enhancing Fundraising Performance for NonprofitsMarket Holdings and its global brands, including Innovairre , Marketeam, Cherrity, and Direct Social Communications, are using Squark AI’s cutting-edge technology to advance audience development, marketing offers, and channel strategy optimization. Squark delivers ML and AI at scale on the biggest of data sets with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency across a wide range of valuable use cases, offering internal teams and clients superior insights and increased campaign performance.Squark AI delivers measurable results• Increasing Net Return: Identifying high-value donors boosts annual net return by 5%• Lowering Acquisition Costs: Targeting high-probability donors reduces acquisition costs by 7%• Lifting Renewal Rates: AI-driven donor renewal segmentation lifts net revenue by 5-20%• Reactivating More Donors: Smarter targeting reduces reactivation costs by 10%• Improving Fundraising Overall: AI-driven donor outreach lowers the cost-per-dollar-raised by 50%Additional BenefitsSquark AI’s use of proprietary data assets available only to the Market Holding agencies goes beyond traditional non-profit approaches such as co-op data or modeled scores, delivering superior results for nonprofits. Our data and technology solutions enable advanced, new approaches to acquire, sustain and reengage lapsed donors. Squark seamlessly integrates via public APIs, microservices, or direct code export, with compatibility across major platforms like AWS, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Salesforce, Microsoft, Blackbaud, and more making it easily available to almost every nonprofit.Experience Superior Marketing Results• Acquisition: Squark removes the weakest acquisition prospects from traditional list sources improves cost to acquire by 7%• Donor Renewal: Replacing traditional renewal RFM segmentation-based selects using Squark models lifts net revenue 20%• Lapsed Reactivation: By using Squark to replace 20% of traditional co-op based lapsed reactivation targeting reduces cost to reactivate by 10%• Package Affinity: Squark predicts package and message affinity and tailors contacts according to learned donor preferences, reducing cost per dollar raised by 50% on targeted segments• Annual Strategies: Identifying the top donors on a file, using Squark, for additional messaging and contact, can increase annual net return by 5%Future-Forward Fundraising Revolution"Since integrating Squark AI, our agencies have seen dramatic improvements in fundraising performance, with nonprofits generating hundreds of thousands in incremental dollars," said Chad Engelgau, CEO of Innovairre and Market Holdings. "By combining the best in AI and data, we’re helping nonprofits scale their donor engagement and fundraising efficiency like never before.""We are thrilled to join forces with Innovairre and Market Holdings," said Judah Phillips, CEO of Squark AI and now Chief AI and Product Officer at Innovairre and Marketing Holdings. "Our responsible AI technology, combined with Innovairre’s proprietary data and extensive expertise in nonprofit fundraising over nearly 50 years, will offer unparalleled opportunities for our existing and new clients to enhance their business strategies and achieve their goals.""As a longtime client of the Innovairre agency, we are excited about the results Squark AI brings us in improving our fundraising efforts," said Kelly J. Jones, Director of Development at the VFW. "The advancements in our audience segmentation and marketing strategies leveraging Squark AI enables us to acquire and retain more donors, which helps us do more for veterans every day."Learn more at: https://market-holdings.com and https://squarkai.com About Market HoldingsMarket Holdings is a global holding company managing a diverse portfolio of businesses in the fundraising, marketing, and media sectors. With a commitment to data-driven strategies, innovation, and scalable solutions, Market Holdings empowers its subsidiaries to deliver transformative results and measurable impact in an ever-evolving global economy.Agency Websites:Innovairre (US): https:///www.innovairre.com Marketeam (US): https://www.mkteam.com Pep Response Systems (US): https://www.prs-usa.com Cherrity (IT): https://cherrity.it/ DSC (BE): https://www.dsc.be/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.