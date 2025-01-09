Market Holdings Appoints Nasima Sadeque as Chief Financial Officer

Market Holdings stands as a premier conglomerate, revolutionizing fundraising and marketing through full-service, data-driven insights. Market Holdings portfolio of brands includes Innovairre, Squark, Direct Social Communications (DSC), Honour, PRS, MarkeTeam, and more. They are redefining fundraising with AI, Data, Creativity, to impact and drive transformative results.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Holdings , a leading global holding company specializing in innovative fundraising, marketing, and media solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nasima Sadeque as Chief Financial Officer. In her dual role, Ms. Sadeque will also serve as CFO for Innovairre , a global leader in fundraising support services and a flagship entity within the Market Holdings portfolio.With over 25 years of distinguished experience in finance, operations, and strategic leadership, Ms. Sadeque brings a legacy of transforming global organizations, including roles at Omnicom, IPG, and The Channel Company. Her expertise in financial transformation, operational restructuring, and growth optimization will play a pivotal role in advancing Market Holdings’ strategic priorities."Nasima’s deep financial acumen, coupled with her proven ability to drive operational excellence, makes her a perfect fit for Market Holdings,” said Chad Engelgau, CEO of Market Holdings and Innovairre. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global impact, innovate our services, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”An Industry Leader in Financial Transformation and Value GenerationIn her most recent role, Ms. Sadeque drove enterprise-wide transformation by integrating acquisitions, implementing ERP systems, and collaborating with private equity stakeholders to maximize performance and accelerate sustainable growth.Throughout her career, Ms. Sadeque has successfully led large teams, managing client negotiations, pricing strategies, and operational compliance to ensure profitability and scalable growth. Her leadership style emphasizes collaboration, innovation, measurable outcomes, and value generation."Joining Market Holdings represents an incredible opportunity to contribute to the nonprofit fundraising sector and lead a forward-thinking organization dedicated to innovation and meaningful impact,” said Ms. Sadeque. "I am eager to work with all the brands at Market Holdings to drive financial transformation and deliver value for our clients and stakeholders worldwide.”Driving Market Holdings’ Vision for Global ImpactMs. Sadeque’s leadership spans traditional financial oversight and cutting-edge solutions designed to optimize operations, improve client outcomes, and create value. Her global perspective and deep understanding of financial landscapes enable her to streamline processes, navigate complexities, and identify new avenues for growth. Ms. Sadeque’s inclusive and results-driven approach will strengthen partnerships across Market Holdings’ portfolio, ensuring the company’s continued success and expansion in a dynamic marketplace.About Market HoldingsMarket Holdings is a global holding company managing a diverse portfolio of businesses in the fundraising, marketing, and media sectors. With a commitment to data-driven strategies, innovation, and scalable solutions, Market Holdings empowers its subsidiaries to deliver transformative results and measurable impact in an ever-evolving global economy.About InnovairreInnovairre is the global leader in fundraising, serving over 500 charities and their agencies with a team of more than 4,000 professionals across five continents. Leveraging advanced data analytics, cutting-edge digital marketing, and creative innovation, Innovairre supports its clients in raising over $5 billion annually.Media Contact:info@market-holdings.com

