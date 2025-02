XMACHINA AI GROUP INC. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XMachina AI Group Inc., formerly 1210352 B.C. Ltd., (the “Company” or “XMachina”) wishes to provide the following update to its shareholders and stakeholders.

The Company’s initial vision of being a publicly traded acquirer of private AI companies was met with great enthusiasm. With your support, we were able to commence operations and quickly identify over a thousand potential targets. After meeting with over a hundred of them, we signed LOIs to acquire two of promising AI companies.

By this time, however, the markets had soured and despite contacting hundreds of investors (accredited investors, investment banks and family offices) in North America, Europe and Australia, the Company was unable to raise the capital required to acquire the identified targets.

The management team cut major expenses in 2023, including their salaries, to keep operations going. The Company continues to operate its AI consulting division with the prospect of potentially growing this area of expertise.

The Company is under a cease trade order (CTO) due to unfiled March 31, 2024 audit and the subsequent quarterly reports. The filings were not done because the company does not have sufficient funds to complete its audits. Accordingly, until the filings are brought up to date, the company cannot raise equity capital.

Given the present situation, the management team no longer believes that it can execute on the original vision and is now looking at alternative ways of listing the Company that would maximize shareholder value. This will also include a change of management and a possible reorganization of its share capital.

Once a clear path to listing on an exchange has been identified, management will submit it to the Board of Directors for approval. Further updates will be forthcoming once the board has approved the plan.

About the Company

XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company then accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include entertainment, supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing and mining. For more information, please visit: https://machina-ai.com

Media Contact:

XMachina AI Group Inc.

Investor Relations

For more information, please contact investor relations:

ir@machina-ai.com

T: 514-560-8880

No recognized securities exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations and intentions regarding the Listing on the Exchange, preparing and filing and receiving a receipt from the BCSC with respect to the Prospectus, the business plans of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: (a) that there is no assurance that the Company will obtain a conditional or final approval from the Exchange in connection with its planned CSE or final receipt from the BCSC in connection with the Prospectus on the expected timeline or at all; (b) the anticipated costs to complete the Listing may exceed current expectations; (c) following completion of the Business Combination, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; (d) the new laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; (e) the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities, regardless of its operating performance; (f) limited business history of the Company; (g) disruptions or changes in the AI markets or the economy generally; (h) unanticipated costs and expenses; and (i) general market and industry conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Legal Disclaimer:

