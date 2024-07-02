XMACHINA AI GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A BINDING LOI TO ACQUIRE BRANDXCHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XMachina AI Group Inc., formerly 1210352 B.C. Ltd., (the “Company” or “XMachina”) announces that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire a 100 % interest in BrandXchange.Agency Limited (“brandXchange”).

“We are excited to be in discussions with brandXchange to acquire their company and welcome them into the XMachina portfolio, commented Claude Théoret, CEO of XMachina. “brandXchange brings a cornerstone opportunity to accelerate awareness and global sales opportunities for our acquired companies'”.

brandXchange is an AI powered marketing agency that provides growth solutions to SaaS (“Software as a Service”) companies. They utilize innovative marketing frameworks that enhance marketing effectiveness, streamline sales strategies, and reduce operational costs, enabling SMEs to compete effectively with larger companies.

brandXchange offers a range of marketing services, including AI-powered marketing assistants, sales growth acceleration tools, and self-serve platforms for content creation. Additionally, brandXchange empowers SMEs to leverage data analysis for strategic decision-making, automate repetitive tasks to boost productivity, and support innovation and sustainable development.

Thanks to a landmark agreement with Radian Arc Limited, brandXchange has access to an extensive global distribution network for AI solutions through 70+ telcos reaching 2.5 Billion individuals and over 100M SME’s. “We are delighted to be part of the XMachina eco-system and develop future business opportunities with Claude and the team”, commented Xavier Kris, Chairman of brandXchange. Mr. Kris is a highly successful corporate leader, with over 30 years of experience driving exponential growth in technology, artificial intelligence, media and fin-tech businesses around the world.

Mr Kris has a proven track record in business expansion through mergers and acquisitions, international deployment, and asset monetization. Xavier has successfully led over 20 accretive acquisitions across multiple technology sectors, driven global strategic partnerships, and executed capital raising activities, including IPOs and debt funding, in the USA, UK, and Australia.

The Acquisition will be by way of shares, cash and performance milestones, with the performance consideration delivered in tranches related to revenue targets. The closing of the transaction is subject to finalization of due diligence and a share purchase agreement between the companies which is expected to be effectuated by the end of August 2024.

XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company then accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include entertainment, supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing and mining. For more information, please visit: https://machina-ai.com

