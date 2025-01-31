Imagine Healthcare Announces Expanded Access to Spravato - Now Available Without the Need for an Oral Antidepressant

Spravato® (esketamine) has been approved for use as a standalone treatment for depression, without the requirement of an accompanying antidepressant.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine Healthcare , a leading mental health clinic in Chicago, is proud to announce that Spravato (esketamine) has been approved for use as a standalone treatment for depression, without the requirement of an accompanying antidepressant. This groundbreaking decision marks a significant advancement in mental health care, offering new hope for individuals who have struggled with traditional antidepressants that either cause intolerable side effects or fail to provide effective relief.Spravato, previously only available as part of a broader treatment regimen alongside oral antidepressants, has now received approval to be used independently, creating a new pathway for those suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This new guideline expands access to the innovative nasal spray treatment, which is already known for its rapid-acting and transformative effects in patients with major depressive disorder. It is also covered by most major insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare.“This approval is a game changer for patients who have experienced little success with conventional antidepressants,” said Dr. Rachel Norris, founder of Imagine Healthcare. “Many of our clients have tried numerous antidepressants, often facing frustrating side effects or limited results. Now, with Spravato as a stand-alone treatment, we can provide an alternative that may bring significant, positive change for these individuals.”Imagine Healthcare is committed to a holistic approach to mental health care, focusing not only on medication management but also on emotional, physical, and lifestyle factors that contribute to overall well-being. The clinic offers personalized treatment plans that combine the latest in medical advancements with therapy, mindfulness practices, and wellness-focused interventions.Key benefits of Spravato treatment at Imagine Healthcare include:*Eligibility for patients with treatment-resistant depression who have not found relief from conventional antidepressants.*A personalized, integrated care plan that may include psychotherapy, wellness practices, and ongoing support.*Rapid, promising results with Spravato showing a fast-acting reduction in symptoms of depression, sometimes within hours.*A holistic, patient-centered approach that prioritizes overall well-being and mental health recovery.With the approval of Spravato as a standalone treatment, Imagine Healthcare continues its mission to provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that addresses the individual needs of every patient, with a focus on achieving sustainable mental wellness.For more information about Spravato treatment or to schedule a consultation, please contact Imagine Healthcare at 312-300-2190 or visit www.imaginehealthcare.org About Imagine HealthcareImagine Healthcare is a premier mental health clinic based in Chicago, IL, specializing in holistic, integrative care for individuals struggling with mental health issues. Our team of licensed therapists, physicians, and wellness professionals are dedicated to providing personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each patient. We combine cutting-edge treatment options, including medication-assisted therapies like Spravato and IV ketamine , with traditional and innovative therapeutic practices to foster long-term mental well-being.

