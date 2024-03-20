Imagine Healthcare Revolutionizes Mental Healthcare in Chicago with Spravato
Imagine Healthcare is offering a no waitlist for treatment.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in Chicago, is proud to announce the availability of Spravato treatment with no waitlist. This groundbreaking update marks a significant milestone for Imagine Healthcare as it continues to lead the way in mental healthcare services in the region.
Spravato is the brand name for esketamine and was developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. It is FDA approved for adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) as well as major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior. Spravato is a nasal spray formulation that works as a rapid-acting antidepressant. It is a derivative of ketamine, a drug that has been used for anesthesia and pain relief for many years.
Imagine Healthcare is setting a new standard in mental health treatment by offering Spravato and eliminating the waitlist commonly experienced in other clinics. “We were surprised to hear recently that patients seeking care for severe depression are being placed on waitlists that are months long”, noted Chrissa Flannery, manager of Imagine Healthcare. “These people need help urgently.” Patients seeking Spravato and ketamine treatments can now access these services promptly and efficiently at Imagine Healthcare.
Unlike other clinics that offer Spravato treatment, Imagine Healthcare stands out for its unique approach. The facility was purposefully designed to create a safe, calming and comfortable atmosphere in a spa-like environment for patients undergoing treatment. This patient-centered approach sets Imagine Healthcare apart, ensuring that individuals receive the care and support they need in a serene and welcoming setting.
One of the key benefits of Imagine Healthcare's Spravato service is its acceptance of a wide range of insurance plans. Patients can now access this cutting-edge treatment through their Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, and United Healthcare PPO plans. Additionally, Imagine Healthcare is also pleased to accept Medicare, Tricare, and Optum VA CCN, making these novel treatments more accessible to a diverse range of individuals. “Insurance covers the visit while Janssen helps to cover the Spravato cost. Patients generally only have a small co-pay per visit”, according to Flannery.
Spravato works by blocking the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, which is different from the mechanism of action of traditional antidepressants like SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors). It must be administered under the supervision of a healthcare provider in a clinical setting and provides a new option for individuals with TRD who have not responded to other antidepressant treatments.
In addition to its state-of-the-art treatment facilities, Imagine Healthcare's team of dedicated healthcare professionals brings a wealth of expertise and compassion to every patient interaction. From the initial consultation to ongoing treatment sessions, patients can expect to receive personalized care that is tailored to their unique needs and preferences.
"We are thrilled to offer Spravato to the Chicago community," said Rachel Norris, MD, founder of Imagine Healthcare. "Our goal is to provide unparalleled mental healthcare that prioritizes patient well-being and comfort. With a holistic approach to care that includes psychotherapy and psychiatry support, we are confident that patients will have a positive and successful treatment experience."
The offering of Spravato treatment for depression underscores Imagine Healthcare's dedication to enhancing mental healthcare services in Chicago and beyond. By offering an innovative treatment option that prioritizes patient care and accessibility, Imagine Healthcare is revolutionizing the way mental health conditions are treated and managed.
With the introduction of Spravato, Imagine Healthcare continues to set the standard for excellence in mental healthcare, providing patients with the tools and support they need to achieve optimal well-being. To learn more about Imagine Healthcare's Spravato treatments in Chicago and to schedule a consultation, visit imaginehealthcare.org or contact their team today at 312-300-2190.
