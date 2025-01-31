Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/2BA Lake Front Home on .5± Acre Lot in Tappahannock, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing announces the closing of online bidding on a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA lake front home on a 0.51± acre lot with 115± of lake frontage with a private dock in Tappahannock, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of online bidding on a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA lake front home on a 0.51± acre lot in the Old Creek neighborhood with 115± of lake frontage with a private dock and a detached garage/shop in Tappahannock, VA on Tuesday, February 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“The owner has relocated to a more manageable living environment, and we have been contracted to market & sell this well maintained lake front home. This property will make a wonderful primary residence or weekend getaway,” Nicholls. Bid now and be ready for spring.”
“This property is located only .5 mile from Rt. 17, 1 mile from downtown Tappahannock, minutes from the Rappahannock River, 1.5 miles from Rt. 360, 2 miles from VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital, 8 miles from Warsaw and a short drive to Richmond, Fredericksburg, The Potomac River & The Chesapeake Bay,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Online only bidding begins to close on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 @ 3:00 PM EST
1240 Old Creek Lake Dr., Tappahannock, VA 22560 (Essex County)
Well maintained 3 BR/2 BA lake front home on .51 +/- acre lot in the Old Creek neighborhood of Tappahannock, VA
• Lot has 115'± of lake frontage w/private dock. Residents are permitted to use a small boat w/trolling motor.
• This home measures 1,352± sq. ft. and features an eat-in kitchen (appliances convey); living room; dining room; attic; Pergo flooring; carpet in all bedrooms; rear deck and concrete driveway
• Detached 480'± sq. ft. garage/shop w/roll-up door
• Heating & Cooling: heat pump; propane stove
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• Other Features: Encapsulated crawl space; new roof was installed on the home and the garage in 2022; washer/dryer convey (new 2024 washer)
• 3'-4' water depth at dock; minutes from Rappahannock River!!
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Struss at (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
