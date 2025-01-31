The International School of Arizona Receives Platinum 2025 AVA Digital Award

DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International School of Arizona (ISA) is proud to announce its recognition as a Platinum winner in the 2025 AVA Digital Awards , an international competition honoring excellence in digital communication. The award celebrates ISA’s innovative digital strategies and its partnership with Truth Tree , a leading marketing agency specializing in independent schools.The AVA Digital Awards, judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes outstanding achievements in digital media, including websites, social media, video, and interactive content. With thousands of entries from around the world, ISA stood out for its exceptional digital campaigns that have driven enrollment growth, increased awareness, and supported the launch of its new middle school program.“Truth Tree has been instrumental in the success of our growing independent school in Arizona,” said Jason Smith, Head of School at ISA. “Their collaborative approach and deep understanding of independent schools have helped us attract the right-fit students and families. We are forever grateful for their partnership and thrilled to receive this recognition.”Founded in 1998, ISA offers multilingual education for students aged 18 months through Grade 8. Facing enrollment challenges and a deficit, ISA partnered with Truth Tree to implement targeted digital marketing strategies, including search engine marketing, social media campaigns, and hyper-focused outreach to promote its new middle school track. Over three years, these efforts resulted in a 55% increase in enrollment, 26% staff growth, and a remarkable $6 million revenue climb.“We are honored to see ISA recognized for its innovative digital presence,” said a Truth Tree representative. “Their commitment to excellence in education and communication is truly inspiring, and we are proud to have played a role in their success.”The Platinum AVA Digital Award underscores ISA’s dedication to fostering a unique, multilingual learning environment and its ability to connect with families through impactful digital storytelling. For more information about The International School of Arizona, visit [website].About The International School of ArizonaFounded in 1998, The International School of Arizona (ISA) is a premier independent school in Scottsdale, offering multilingual education for students aged 18 months through Grade 8. ISA is committed to academic excellence, cultural awareness, and preparing students for a global future.About AVA Digital AwardsThe AVA Digital Awards, sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes outstanding achievements in digital media. Judges evaluate entries based on creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in digital communication.

