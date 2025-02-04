Charis Matsuwaki Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Hawaii Medical College and HMC Home Care

Hawaii Medical College Logo HMC HomeCare Logo Charis Matsuwaki

Accomplished healthcare leader to oversee operations, compliance, and strategic growth for the organization.

Charis Matsuwaki embodies the values and leadership qualities that HMC and HMC Home Care stand for. Under her leadership, our organization will continue to set new standards in healthcare excellence."” — Ashton Cudjoe, CEO of Hawaii Medical College and HMC Home Care

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii Medical College is proud to announce the promotion of Charis Matsuwaki, CPhT, BSN, RN, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this new capacity, Matsuwaki will oversee all aspects of operational leadership, strategic planning, and organizational growth for the college, the homecare provider, and the future residential care home, ensuring continued excellence in healthcare education , student success, care, and regulatory compliance.With over 15 years of diverse experience in healthcare, vocational education, and operational leadership, Matsuwaki brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for transformative change. Her proven track record in compliance, curriculum development, and process improvement positions her as an ideal leader to guide the institution and its patient care in homes and facilities through its next phase of growth and innovation."I am honored to step into this role as COO," said Matsuwaki. "Our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care aligns with my personal and professional values. I am committed to driving operational excellence, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and ensuring that our students and facilities can provide every patient and family the highest standard of care."Matsuwaki's extensive experience includes her tenure as Director of Compliance at Hawaii Medical College, where she spearheaded efforts to develop and revise institutional policies, maintain compliance with state and federal regulations, and oversee collegewide initiatives for risk mitigation and policy development. Her previous roles as Director of Education, Program Coordinator, and Quality Improvement Supervisor have honed her expertise in process improvement, team leadership, and data-driven decision-making. Matsuwaki earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Hawaii Pacific University, where she focused on community health and hospice care, deepening her understanding of patient-centered care. She also holds credentials as a Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) and has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to learning, volunteerism, and community service as a dedicated member of Lions Club International. In her new role, Matsuwaki will oversee day-to-day operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing student outcomes and operational efficiency. Her leadership will focus on leveraging innovative processes and fostering a culture of excellence across all levels of the organization.To learn more, visit Hawaii Medical College at hmi.edu or HMC Home Care at hmchomecare.comAbout Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution . Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding administrators to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year, the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.About HMC Home CareHMC Home Care was conceived within Hawaii Medical College as they recognized the growing need for trained consistent care for our aging population. HMC Home Care provides trusted care by trained staff who are assessed and monitored by experienced leadership. Much of the staff has been trained by Hawaii Medical College and taught by professional caregivers.HMC Home Care offers families exceptional individualized care for an aging or ill adult. The caregivers strive to engage with the seniors and to interact with them in ways that are most comfortable to them, helping to ease the concerns of both families and the cared-for. The goal is to allow them to maintain their sense of independence while being assisted and safe.The HMC Home Care mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality care to individuals in need, helping them to maintain independence and dignity while living in the comfort of their own homes. The caregivers are dedicated to supporting our clients and their families by building strong, trusting relationships and tailoring our services to meet their unique needs and preferences. The team of experienced and skilled caregivers is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct and positively impacting the lives of those we serve.

