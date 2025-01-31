Mallard Hall Estate Hosts Paws for a Cause: A Speakeasy Soiree to Benefit the Shelby County Humane Society

I am delighted to host the SCHS event at Mallard Hall Estate” — Annette Vitale

SIMPSONVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallard Hall Estate , an elegant and exclusive venue, is proud to host Paws for a Cause - A Speakeasy Soiree, a glamorous evening dedicated to supporting the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS). This highly anticipated fundraiser aims to provide critical resources for homeless, abused, and neglected animals in the community.Hosted by Annette Vitale, owner and president of AMV Enterprises Inc. and Mallard Hall Estate, this event will transport guests to the Roaring Twenties, featuring a fun-filled atmosphere, exciting surprises and an elegant experience—all while championing a meaningful cause.“I am a strong supporter of the humane society’s mission of caring for homeless, abused and neglected animals,” says Vitale. “I am delighted to host the SCHS event at Mallard Hall Estate, where guests can enjoy an unforgettable evening while making a tangible difference in the lives of animals in need.”The event will take place on Thursday, February 6th, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. Proceeds from Paws for a Cause will go directly to the Shelby County Humane Society, funding veterinary care, shelter operations, and adoption programs that provide second chances for animals in need.In addition to hosting Paws for a Cause, Mallard Hall Estate is dedicated to enriching the community by offering intimate concerts, charity events, and exclusive gatherings throughout the year. With a mission to create unforgettable experiences in a stunning setting, the estate is available for short term rental, private events, weddings, and corporate gatherings.

