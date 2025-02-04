SQL Power Unveils Instant Banking Supervision Solution - Revolutionizing Banking Oversight

Announcing a revolutionary Central Banking Risk-Based Supervision Solution

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SQL Power , the Global SupTech and Advanced Analytics software leader, is proud to announce the launch of their Instant Banking Supervision Solution , a revolutionary Central Banking Risk-Based Supervision solution. This out-of-the-box, end-to-end supervisory platform redefines and standardizes critical banking oversight functions, setting a new blueprint for effective risk-based supervision worldwide.Built exclusively for central banks and battle-tested at the Bank of Namibia, SQL Power’s Instant Banking Supervision Solution includes the following supervisory functions out-of-the-box:- License application processes: Ready-to-deploy license applications and business process workflows.- 30+ prudential returns or data collection forms.- Pre-built onsite examination and offsite examination processes.- A dynamic 360-degree KYC view of every regulated bank dashboard facility.- Over 80 advanced analytics reports and dashboards, enabling real-time decisions.- Early warning alerts of potential distress at supervised banking institutions.Central banks can expedite deployment in less than 90 days by leveraging the platform’s pre-built forms, processes, and dashboards from day one or tailor the solution to meet their exact needs.Whether implemented on-premise or on the cloud, the solution is web-based, interactive, and user-friendly; it is multilingual, scalable, and adapts seamlessly to evolving global financial standards and customer needs.About SQL PowerFounded in 1989, SQL Power Group Inc. is a global application software firm specializing in Financial Regulation, Digital Transformation, and Advanced Analytics.SQL Power is at the forefront of regulatory software innovation - rolling out the world's first fully-integrated XBRL-based data collection, risk management, case management, and advanced analytics solution in 2009. The platform integrates easily with existing regulators’ legacy systems and evolves seamlessly alongside changes to Global Financial Standards and customer needs.

