FNA & SQL Power Announce a Global Suptech Partnership

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading network analytics and GraphAI provider FNA and Global SupTech software leader SQL Power today announced their partnership to support central banks and financial authorities in enhancing their Supervisory Technology (“SupTech”) capabilities.Together, FNA and SQL Power will provide central banks and other financial regulators with a configurable and fully integrated end-to-end SupTech solution that provides a more efficient and proactive approach to supervision and financial oversight activities.“SQL Power is excited about our partnership with FNA. This strategic partnership will supplement SQL Power’s real-time advanced analytical platform with FNA’s network analytics capabilities, providing our Central Bank customers with the most comprehensive Advanced Analytics platform in the World.” said Sam Selim, SQL Power Founder & CEO.This partnership follows FNA and SQL Power’s joint engagement with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). Both organizations are part of an Accenture-led consortium implementing a range of transformative technologies for SupTech and Enterprise Data Management (EDM) as part of a broader Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme. The CBUAE implementation is emblematic of the type of impact FNA and SQL Power can jointly deliver for supervisors of financial institutions, driving insights from regulatory reporting data, granular loans data, as well as real-time payments data.“Working globally with central banks and other public sector institutions, as well as with the banks they regulate, FNA is committed to supporting the global SupTech ecosystem and its contribution to financial stability. We are excited that FNA's partnership with SQL Power provides central banks and financial authorities with solutions that can future-proof their data management and analytical capabilities - equipping them to understand emerging risks and take meaningful action.” said Kimmo Soramaki, Founder & CEO of FNA.About SQL PowerFounded in 1989, SQL Power Group Inc. is a global application software firm specializing in Financial Regulation, Digital Transformation, and Advanced Analytics.SQL Power is at the forefront of regulatory software innovation - rolling out the world's first fully-integrated XBRL-based data collection, risk management, case management, and advanced analytics solution in 2009. The platform integrates easily with existing regulators’ legacy systems and evolves seamlessly alongside changes to Global Financial Standards and customer needs.About FNAFNA is a leader in advanced network analytics and simulation. Its software uncovers hidden connections and anomalies in large, complex datasets to predict the impact of stress events and optimally configure financial systems and infrastructure. FNA is trusted by the world’s largest central banks, government authorities, commercial banks, and financial infrastructures.

