Naval District Washington Prepares for Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Washington, NSA Bethesda, NSA Annapolis, NSA South Potomac, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, will participate in the yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs.

“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 is an important exercise that ensures our security forces are at peak readiness to respond to evolving threats,” said Rob Shaffer, Security Director Naval District Washington. “We train the way we fight, and this exercise allows us to refine our procedures, strengthen our decision-making, and enhance coordination with partner agencies, ultimately protecting our most valuable asset – our people.”

During the first week of February 3 - 7, emergency responders on Navy installations will engage in Citadel Shield. Throughout the week, the field training will focus on the installation level with various scenarios such as an active shooter, unauthorized base access, suspicious packages, and unmanned aerial surveillance.

“The Navy is committed to being a good neighbor, and the safety of our personnel and the surrounding community is our top priority,” said Shaffer. “While Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 may lead to increased activity around our installations, we are working to minimize disruptions. This exercise reinforces the importance of a proactive force protection mindset for all Navy personnel, ensuring we are ready to respond to any potential threat while also allowing our Sailors to hone their skills and maintain the highest level of readiness.”

The second week of February (the 10th through the 14th) is the Solid Curtain portion of the exercise, which will focus on various national-level scenarios. During this week, base force protection conditions or FPCON levels will change daily with training evolutions. Some scenarios may cause irregular traffic patterns or gate hours on the installations.

Installation personnel can obtain essential notifications during CS/SC25 by registering for the Wide Area Alert Network (WAAN). Personnel should also familiarize themselves with their command or tenant command anti-terrorism plan to know what to expect during the exercise.

Register for the WAAN at https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/waan/

