GEORGIA, January 31 - ATLANTA, GA - In front of what AJC Political Reporter Greg Bluestein described as "one of the most crowded press conferences I’ve seen in years at the Gold Dome," Governor Brian Kemp laid out his plan to level the playing field in our courtrooms, ban hostile foreign powers from taking advantage of consumers and legal proceedings, stabilize insurance costs for businesses and consumers, increase transparency and fairness, and ensure Georgia continues to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

The announcement has since received praise from, leaders and members of the Georgia General Assembly, doctors, industry partners, and other stakeholders.

Read more of what they are saying:

"My position on this important issue has always been the same. If we want to continue to be the #I state in which to do business, we must foster a business-friendly climate. We have to work together to ensure that we put families and consumers first by tackling the hidden costs we all pay thanks to Georgia's current tort laws. I look forward to working with those in the General Assembly to move these bills through the legislative process."

"Georgia’s current legal environment raises prices and undermines the ability of job creators to start and grow their business.

@GovKemp’s tort reform legislation will level the playing field in our courts and stabilize costs for families and consumers. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to get this meaningful tort reform across the finish line."

"...@GovKemp announced plans for lawsuit reform that will reduce insurance costs, helping business owners keep the lights on, while preserving citizens' rights to legal relief. I look forward to discussing these issues and enabling Georgia to stay competitive."

"The Georgia House stands ready to support @GovKemp’s efforts this session to bring meaningful judicial reform to our state and ease burdens on our state’s job creators!"

"Georgia Hospital Association members and their physicians applauded our elected leaders, including Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp , Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones , and Speaker Jon Burns, today in support of common sense, fair tort reforms that will rebalance the system and protect access to healthcare, improve patient safety and outcomes, and preserve our workforce."

"...Georgia took an important step forward to curb lawsuit abuse, to protect families, small business and our economic competitiveness. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and our 50,000 members and their millions of hard working Georgians team members will work day and night for bipartisan legislation that ensures our legal system is focused on justice and not jackpots!"

"MAC supports Governor Kemp for his strong commitment to enacting meaningful tort reform. As a top legislative priority for the Metro Atlanta Chamber, we know the critical importance of this effort to address key challenges faced by businesses and healthcare providers. Governor Kemp’s proposed legislative package aims to bring balance to legal proceedings and create parity with neighboring states."

"Businesses in our state showed up strong this morning to support Governor Kemp’s tort reform efforts! It was incredible standing on the steps behind him with medical professionals, construction workers, convenience store owners, and many more... The turnout demonstrated what we already know: tort reform is desperately needed by almost every industry in our state."

"Child care centers across Georgia are facing skyrocketing insurance premiums—some increasing over 20% annually. These rising costs make it harder for centers to stay open and affordable for families.

The Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) supports civil justice reforms to address the financial strain caused by excessive lawsuits and large settlements. Our goal is to strike a balance that ensures fair outcomes while reducing unnecessary financial burdens on child care providers."

"We're standing with Governor Kemp for Legal Reform! 💪

GRA members proudly supported Governor Brian Kemp as he unveiled a new legislative package for comprehensive tort reform. This bill will protect both business owners and consumers from frivolous lawsuits, ensuring a more fair legal system. We look forward to to collaborating with the governor to advance this critical legislation!"

"We commend Gov. Kemp for prioritizing these important reform efforts, which will promote accountability and help ensure resources are directed where they are most needed - toward providing high-quality care for residents and patients."

"As the only Association in the state focused solely on manufacturers, GAM strongly supports Governor Kemp's tort reform initiative."

"The time for change in Georgia is now. We are proud to stand in support of @GovKemp’s tort reform bill and fight for ALL Georgians."

"Thank you @GovKemp for your leadership! Your proposed reforms will protect responsible retailers and restore fairness and common sense. We are proud to stand with you!"

"GAR leadership and our advocacy staff joined Governor Kemp's press conference supporting his tort reform legislative package, which aims to address Georgia's challenging legal environment. GAR will continue working alongside state leadership to advance meaningful tort reform that promotes a fair legal system and economic growth across our state."

"The Georgia Senior Living Association is grateful to Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Speaker John Burns, and Insurance Commissioner John King for their support of the people and businesses in Georgia. Now is the time for GSLA action..."

“The Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association (GHLA) and the hotel industry across our state fully support Governor Brian Kemp’s initiatives to bring much-needed litigation and insurance reforms to Georgia. Unchecked jury verdicts, soaring insurance premiums, and limited access to adequate coverage are placing an unsustainable burden on businesses, driving up operational costs, and jeopardizing the future of our industry. These proposed reforms are critical to restoring fairness and predictability, ensuring that Georgia continues to be a premier destination for both business and tourism”