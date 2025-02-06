Logistics Plus Recognizes Six LTL Carriers for 2024 Awards
Pitt Ohio, Estes Express, Ward Transport, RIST Transport, and Lake Erie Trucking all receive honors.
It was another competitive year, but Pitt, Estes, Ward, Dayton, RIST, and LET provided the best overall performance across our partnership ratings.”ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is recognizing six less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers for superior performance and partnership in 2024 as part of its annual scorecard review. The 2024 award recipients are as follows:
• Pitt Ohio: Diamond Award. It's the first time Pitt Ohio has received top honors and its second year receiving an award.
• Estes Express: Titanium Award. It's the seventh consecutive year Estes has earned an award.
• Ward Transport & Logistics: Platinum Award. It's the seventh time in eight years Ward has earned an award.
• Dayton Freight: Gold Award. It's the ninth consecutive year Dayton has earned an award (every year since the awards program began).
• RIST Transport: Silver Award. It's the fourth consecutive year RIST has earned an award.
• Lake Erie Trucking: Bronze Award. It's the second consecutive year Lake Erie Trucking has earned an award.
LP manages over a quarter million freight shipments annually as a recognized top freight brokerage firm. Services are delivered through the Logistics Plus proprietary eShipPlus™ and MyLogisticsPlus™ transportation management systems - online TMS platforms with built-in MyFreightTrends™ business intelligence dashboards. LP also offers shippers truckload, expedited, international freight forwarding, claims management, freight audit & payment, business intelligence, plus many other supply chain solutions.
Logistics Plus works with over 50 carriers to deliver LTL services in this concentrated transportation segment. The 2024 annual LTL carrier awards are based on an assessment of the following performance criteria:
• Share of business volume and freight spend
• Service, claims, and billing performance
• Price competitiveness, speed, and coverage
• Customer service and account representation
• Partnership characteristics and ease of doing business
"This is the ninth year of our annual LTL awards program, and we once again proudly recognize six of our top partners for being the best-of-the-best," said Scott Frederick, CMO and LTL Carrier Relations for Logistics Plus. "It was another competitive year, but Pitt, Estes, Ward, Dayton, RIST, and LET provided the best overall performance across our partnership ratings. Congratulations to all."
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers.
