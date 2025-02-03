DailyPay and goHappy Partner to Empower Frontline Workers With Seamless Access to Earned Wages

New Integration Enhances Employee Financial Wellness and Simplifies Onboarding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leading provider of earned wage access and goHappy , the leader in frontline employee engagement solutions, announced a new strategic partnership designed to simplify frontline workers' access to their earned wages.The new partnership speaks to DailyPay’s continued commitment to making it easier for daily workers to have control and valuable insight into their earned wages through its platform.The integration allows employers to send personalized DailyPay links to their employees through automated or prompted text messages via the goHappy platform. This collaboration empowers employers to raise the visibility of DailyPay at their organizations, enabling their employees to have the choice and flexibility over their earned pay they deserve."Both DailyPay and goHappy are focused on building a happier, more engaged frontline workforce, which improves retention and increases productivity," said Shawn Boyer, Founder & CEO of goHappy. "Now that we have this simple but effective integration, frontline employers can unlock a force multiplier when it comes to retention and engagement. We're thrilled to partner with DailyPay to help boost frontline employee financial wellness.""The partnership with goHappy's text-messaging-based platform speaks to our ongoing commitment to empower employers with tools and solutions to help their workers thrive,” said Carly Brush, SVP, HCM, DailyPay. Research commissioned by DailyPay from September 2023 shows that over half (55%) of DailyPay users say they pick up at least one extra shift per month because they know they can access earned pay ahead of payday. In addition, employees who leverage DailyPay are better positioned to pay bills on time, avoid late fees, and avoid accumulating credit card debt. The data shows about 7 in 10 (69%) of DailyPay users who previously paid late fees do this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay. In addition, 62% of users who previously incurred credit card interest charges do this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay.For more information about how goHappy and DailyPay can improve frontline employee engagement and retention, please visit gohappyhub.com or dailypay.com.###About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About goHappygoHappy is transforming how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free frontline engagement technology. The key to goHappy’s success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. The team at goHappy has been operating in the frontline employee space for over 20 years, and its mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy and its suite of frontline employee engagement solutions, visit www.gohappyhub.com

