This communication is part of the Communications Pilot to Enhance the Medical Device Recall Program. This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it. The affected products and recommendations below have not changed.

Affected Product

The FDA is aware that Fresenius Kabi USA has issued a letter to affected health care providers indicating a subset of Ivenix large-volume pumps are to be removed from use for repair.

Ivenix large-volume pump, LVP-0004

UDI 00811505030320

2212200949

2212200950

2212200951

2212200955

2212200956

2212200959

2212200960

2212200964

2212200965

2212200968

2212200983

2212200997

2212200999

2212201000

2212201001

2212201006

2212201008

2212201009

2212201011

2212201017

2212201020

2212201021

2212201035

2212201037

2212201038

2212201043

2212201054

2215401372

2215401517

2215401536

2215401545

2215401572

2219200183

2219200223

2219200240

2219200257

2219200268

2219200273

2219200304

2219200317

2219200381

2223703322

2223703362

2223703372

2223703378

2223703388

2223703421

2223703437

2223703461

2223703484

2223703490

2223703494

2223703508

2223703523

2223703534

2223703541

2223703547

2226400082

2318600285

2318600382

2318600387

2321600019

2321600020

2321600021

2321600022

2321600023

2321600026

2321600027

2321600039

2321600042

2321600046

2321600048

2321600049

2321600051

2321600052

2321600053

2321600054

2321600057

2321600058

2321600059

2321600061

2321600062

2321600063

2321600065

2321600066

2321600067

2321600069

2321600070

2321600072

2321600077

2321600079

2321600081

2321600082

2321600083

2321600086

2321600087

2321600088

2321600089

2321600090

2321600091

2321600093

2321600094

2321600095

2321600096

2321600170

2321600179

2323000031

2323000032

2323000114

2323000115

2323000117

2323000119

2323000164

2323000165

2323000166

2323000167

2323000168

2323000169

2323000170

2324100704

2332600105

2333300378

2333300532

2333300539

2333300544

2333300545

2333300547

2333300548

2333300549

2333300550

2333300552

2333300553

2333300554

2333300555

2333300557

2333300558

2333300559

2333300560

2333300561

2333300588

2333300589

2333300591

2333300592

2333300593

2333300594

2333300595

2333300596

2333300597

2333300598

2334800040

2334800043

2334800044

2334800045

2334800046

2334800047

2334800049

2334800050

2334800052

2334800054

2334800056

2334800188

2335600401

2335600402

2335600409

2335600410

2335600411

2335600412

2335600413

2335600417

2335600424

2335600427

2335600430

2335600431

2335600432

2335600433

2335600435

2335600437

2335600438

2335600439

2335600440

2335600442

2335600444

2400300002

9231910033

9231910039

9231910042

9231910048

9231910052

9231910059

9231910065

9231910067

9231910075

9232090088

9232090098

9232090101

9232090108

9232090112

9232090115

9232090118

9232090119

9232090178

9232090180

9232090186

9232090191

9232090192

9232090199

9232090211

9232090216

9232090218

9232090221

9232090224

9232090226

9232090227

9232190228

9232190231

9232190232

9232190233

9232190239

9232190241

9232190243

9232190244

9232190247

9232190248

9232190250

9232190251

9232190252

9232190253

9232190254

9232190255

9232190257

9232190258

9232190259

9232190260

9232190261

9232190263

9232190264

9232190265

9232190266

9232190267

9232190269

9232190270

9232190272

9232190273

9232190274

9232190276

9232190278

9232190279

9232190280

9232190281

9232190282

9232190283

9232190284

9232190285

9232190287

9232190288

9232190289

9232190290

9232190291

9232190293

9232190294

9232190295

9232190297

9232190298

9232190299

9232190301

9232190302

9232190303

9232190304

9232190305

9232190307

9232190308

9232190310

9232190311

9232190315

9232190316

9232190317

9232190322

9232190324

9232190328

9232190329

9232190334

9232190336

9232190339

9232190341

9232190345

9232190349

9232190353

9232190354

9232190355

9232190356

9232190359

9232190360

9232190363

9232190365

9232190367

9232190368

9232190369

9232190371

9232210376

9232220377

9232300378

9232300379

9232300380

9232300381

9232300382

9232300383

9232300385

9232300386

9232300387

9232300388

9232300389

9232300390

9232300391

9232300392

9232300393

9232300394

9232300395

9232300396

9232300397

9232300398

9232300399

9232300400

9232300401

9232300402

9232300403

9232300404

9232300405

9232300406

9232300407

9232330408

9232330409

9232330410

9232330411

9232330412

9232330413

9232330414

9232330415

9232330416

9232330418

9232330419

9232330420

9232330421

9232330422

9232330423

9232330424

9232330426

9232330427

9232330428

9232330429

9232330430

9232330432

9232330434

9232330435

9232330436

9232330437

9232330438

9232330439

9232330440

9232330441

9232330442

9232330444

9232330445

9232330446

9232330447

9232330449

9232330450

9232330451

9232330452

9232330453

9232330454

9232330483

9232330484

9232330486

9232330487

9232330488

9232330489

9232330490

9232330491

9232330492

9232330493 9232330494

9232330495

9232330496

9232330497

9232330498

9232330499

9232330500

9232340501

9232420502

9232420504

9232420505

9232420506

9232420507

9232420508

9232420511

9232420512

9232420513

9232420514

9232420515

9232420516

9232420517

9232420518

9232420519

9232420520

9232420521

9232420523

9232420524

9232420525

9232420526

9232420527

9232420529

9232420530

9232420531

9232490532

9232490533

9232490534

9232490535

9232490537

9232490538

9232490539

9232490540

9232490541

9232490542

9232490543

9232490544

9232490545

9232490546

9232490547

9232490548

9232490549

9232490550

9232490551

9232490552

9232490553

9232490554

9232490555

9232490556

9232490557

9232490558

9232490560

9232490561

9232490562

9232490563

9232490564

9232490565

9232490566

9232490567

9232490568

9232490569

9232490570

9232490571

9232490573

9232490574

9232490575

9232490576

9232490577

9232490579

9232490580

9232490581

9232490582

9232490583

9232490584

9232490585

9232490586

9232490587

9232490588

9232490589

9232490591

9232490592

9232490593

9232490594

9232490595

9232490596

9232490597

9232490598

9232490599

9232490600

9232490601

9232490602

9232490603

9232490604

9232490605

9232490606

9232490607

9232490608

9232490609

9232490610

9232490611

9232490612

9232490613

9232490614

9232490615

9232490617

9232490618

9232490619

9232490620

9232490621

9232490622

9232490623

9232490624

9232490625

9232490626

9232490627

9232490628

9232490629

9232490630

9232490631

9232490632

9232490635

9232490636

9232490637

9232490638

9232490639

9232490640

9232490641

9232490642

9232490643

9232490644

9232490645

9232490646

9232490647

9232490648

9232490649

9232490650

9232490651

9232490652

9232490653

9232490654

9232490655

9232490656

9232490657

9232490660

9232490661

9232490662

9232490663

9232490664

9232490665

9232490666

9232490667

9232490668

9232490669

9232490670

9232490673

9232490674

9232490675

9232490676

9232490677

9232490678

9232490679

9232490680

9232490681

9232490682

9232490683

9232490684

9232490685

9232490686

9232490687

9232490688

9232490689

9232490690

9232490691

9232490693

9232490694

9232490695

9232490697

9232490698

9232490699

9232490700

9232490701

9232490702

9232490703

9232490704

9232490706

9232490707

9232490708

9232490709

9232490710

9232490711

9232490712

9232490713

9232490714

9232490715

9232490716

9232490717

9232490718

9232490719

9232490720

9232490721

9232490722

9232490723

9232490724

9232490726

9232490728

9232490729

9232490730

9232490731

9232490732

9232720733

9232720734

9232720735

9232720736

9232720737

9232720738

9232720740

9232720741

9232720742

9232720743

9232720744

9232720745

9232720746

9232720747

9232720748

9232720749

9232720750

9232720751

9232720752

9232720755

9232720757

9232720758

9232720759

9232720760

9232720761

9232720762

9232720763

9232720764

9232720765

9232720766

9232720767

9232720768

9232720769

9232720770

9232720771

9232720772

9232720773

9232720775

9232720776

9232720777

9232720778

9232720779

9232720780

9232720781

9232720782

9232720783

9232720784

9232720785

9232720786

9232720787

9232720788

9232720789

9232720790

9232720792

9232720793

9232720794

9232720795

9232720796

9232720797

9232720799

9232720800

9232750801

9232750802

9232750803

9232750804

9232750805

9232750806

9232750807

9232750808

9232750809

9232750810

9232750811

9232750812

9232750813

9232750814

9232750815

9232750816

9232750817

9232750818

9232750820

9232750821

9232750822

9232750823

9232750824

9232750825

9232750826

9232750827

9232750828

9232750829

9232750830

9232750831

9232750832

9232750833

9232750834

9232750835

9232750836

9232750837

9232750838

9232750839

9232750840

9232750841

9232750842

9232750843

9232750844

9232750846

9232750847

9232750848

9232750849

9232750850

9232750851

9232750852

9232750853

9232750854

9232750855

9232750856

9232750857

9232750858

9232750859

9232750860

9232750861

9232750862

9232750863

9232750864

9232750865

9232750866

9232750867

9232750868

9232750869

9232750870

9232750871

9232750872

9232750873

9232750874

9232750875

9232750876

9232750877

9232750878

9232750879

9232750880

9232750881

9232750882

9232750884

9232750885

9232750886

9232750887

9232750888

9232750889

9232750890

9232750891

9232750892

9232750893

9232750894

9232750895

9232750896

9232750897

9232750898

9232750899

9232750900

9232750901

9232750902

9232750903

9232750904

9232750905

9232750906

9232750907

9232750908

9232750909

9232750910

9232750911

9232750912

9232750913

9232750914

9232750915

9232750916

9232750917

9232750918

9232750919

9232750920

9232750921

9232750922

9232750923

9232750924

9232750925

9232750926

9232750927

9232750928

9232750929

9232750930

9232750931

9232750932

9232960933

9232960934

9232960935

9232960936

9232960937

9232960938

9232960939

9232960940

9232960941

9232960943

9232960944

9232960945

9232960946

9232960948

9232960950

9232960951

9232960952

9232960953

9232960955

9232960956

9232960957

9232960959

9232960960

9232960961

9232960963

9232960964

9232960965

9232960966

9232960967

9232960968

9232960969

9232960970

9232960973

9232960974

9232960975

9232960976

9232960977

9232960978

9232960979

9232960980

9232960981

9232960982

9232960983

9232960984

9232960985

9232960986

9232960987

9232960988

9232960989

9232960990

9232960991

9232960992

9232960993

9232960994

9232960995

9232960997

9232960998

9232960999

9232961000

9232961001

9232961002

9232961003

9232961004

9232961005

9232961006

9232961007

9232961008

9232961009

9232961010

9232961011

9232961012

9233201133

9233201135

9233201137

9233201138

9233201139

9233201140

9233201141

9233201142

9233201143

9233201144

9233201145

9233201146

9233201147

9233201148

9233201149

9233201150

9233201151

9233201152

9233201153

9233201154

9233201155

9233201156

9233201157

9233201158

9233201159

9233201161

9233201162

9233201163

9233201165

9233201166

9233201168

9233201169

9233201170

9233201171

9233201172

9233201173

9233201174

9233201176

9233201177

9233201178

9233201181

9233201182

9233201183

9233201184

9233201185

9233201186

9233201187

9233201188

9233201189

9233201190

9233201191

9233201192

9233201193

9233201194

9233201195

9233201196

9233201198

9233201199

9233201201

9233201202

9233201203

9233201204

9233201205

9233201206

9233201207

9233201208

9233201209

9233201210

9233201211

9233201212

9233201213

9233201214

9233201215

9233201216

9233201217

9233201218

9233201219

9233201220

9233201221

9233201222

9233201223

9233201224

9233201225

9233201226

9233201227

9233201228

9233201230

9233201231

9233201232

9233311233

9233311234

9233311235

9233311236

9233311237

9233311238

9233311240

9233311241

9233311242

9233311244

9233311246

9233311247

9233311249

9233311250

9233311251

9233311252

9233311253

9233311254

9233311255

9233311256

9233311257

9233311258

9233311259

9233311260

9233311261

9233311262

9233311263

9233311264

9233311266

9233311267

9233311268

9233311270

9233311271

9233311272

9233311273

9233311274

9233311275

9233311276

9233311277

9233311278

9233311279

9233311280

9233311281

9233311282

9233311283

9233311284

9233311285

9233311286

9233311287

9233311288

9233311290

9233311292

9233311293

9233311294

9233311295

9233311296

9233311297

9233311298

9233311299

9233311302

9233311303

9233311304

9233311305

9233311306

9233311307

9233311308

9233311309

9233311310

9233311311

9233311312

9233311313

9233311314

9233311315

9233311316

9233311317

9233311318

9233311320

9233311321

9233311322

9233311323

9233311326

9233311327

9233311328

9233311329

9233311330

9233311331

9233311332

9233311333

9233311334

9233311335

9233311336

9233311337

9233321338

9233321340

9233321341

9233321343

9233321344

9233321345

9233321346

9233321347

9233321349

9233321350

9233321351

9233321352

9233321353

9233321355

9233321357

9233321359

9233321360

9233321361

9233321362

9233321363

9233321364

9233321365

9233321367

9233321368

9233321369

9233321370

9233321371

9233321372

9233321373

9233321375

9233321376

9233321377

9233321378

9233321379

9233321381

9233321383

9233321384

9233321385

9233321386

9233321387

9233321388

9233321389

9233321390

9233321391

9233321392

9233321394

9233321395

9233321396

9233321397

9233321398

9233321399

9233321400

9233321401

9233321402

9233321404

9233321405

9233321406

9233321407

9233331033

9233331034

9233331035

9233331036

9233331037

9233331038

9233331039

9233331040

9233331041

9233331042

9233331043

9233331044

9233331046

9233331047

9233331049

9233331050

9233331051

9233331052

9233331053

9233331054

9233331055

9233331056

9233331058

9233331059

9233331060

9233331061

9233331062

9233331064

9233331065

9233331066

9233331067

9233331069

9233331070

9233331072

9233331073

9233331074

9233331075

9233331076

9233331077

9233331078

9233331080

9233331082

9233331083

9233331084

9233331085

9233331086

9233331087

9233331088

9233331089

9233331090

9233331091

9233331092

9233331093

9233331094

9233331095

9233331096

9233331097

9233331098

9233331099

9233331100

9233331101

9233331102

9233331103

9233331104

9233331105

9233331106

9233331107

9233331108

9233331109

9233331110

9233331111

9233331112

9233331113

9233331114

9233331115

9233331116

9233331118

9233331119

9233331120

9233331121

9233331122

9233331123

9233331124

9233331126

9233331127

9233331128

9233331129

9233331130

9233331131

9233331132

9233341409

9233341410

9233341411

9233341412

9233341413

9233341414

9233341415

9233341416

9233341419

9233351420

9233351421

9233351422

9233351423

9233351424

9233351425

9233351426

9233351427

9233351428

9233351429

9233351430

9233351431

9233351433

9233351434

9233351435

9233351436

9233351437

9233351439

9233351440

9233351441

9233351443

9233381445

9233381446

9233381447

9233381450

9233381451

9233381453

9233381454

9233381455

9233381456

9233381457

9233381460

9233381461

9233381462

9233381464

9233381465

9233381466

9233381467

9233381468

9233381469

9233381470

9233381471

9233381472

9233381473

9233381475

9233381477

9233381478

9233381479

9233391480

9233391481

9233391482

9233391483

9233391484

9233391485

9233391486

9233391487

9233391488

9233391489

9233391491

9233391492

9233391493

9233391494

9233391495

9233391496

9233391497

9233391498

9233391499

9233391500

9233391502

9233391503

9233391504

9233391505

9233391506

9233391507

9233391508

9233391509

9233391510

9233391511

9233391512

9233391513

9233391514

9233391515

9233391516

9233391517

9233391518

9233391520

9233391521

9233391522

9233391524

9233391525

9233391529

9233391530

9233391531

9233391532

9233391534

9233391535

9233391536

9233391538

9233391539

9233391541

9233391542

9233391546

9233391547

9233391548

9233391549

9233391550

9233391551

9233391552

9233391553

9233391554

9233391555

9233391556

9233391557

9233391558

9233391559

9233391560

9233391561

9233391563

9233391564

9233391565

9233391567

9233391570

9233391571

9233391572

9233391573

9233391574

9233391575

9233391576

9233391577

9233391579

9233391580

9233391582

9233391584

9233421585

9233421587

9233421588

9233421589

9233421590

9233421591

9233421592

9233421593

9233421594

9233421595

9233421596

9233421598

9233421599

9233421600

9233421601

9233421602

9233421603

9233421604

9233421605

9233421608

9233421609

9233421610

9233421611

9233421612

9233421615

9233421617

9233421618

9233421619

9233421620

9233421621

9233421623

9233421624

9233421625

9233421626

9233421629

9233421631

9233421632

9233421633

9233421634

9233421635

9233421636

9233421637

9233421638

9233421639

9233421640

9233421641

9233421642

9233421643

9233421644

9233421646

9233421648

9233421649

9233421651

9233421652

9233421653

9233421654

9233421655

9233421656

9233421657

9233421658

9233421659

9233421661

9233421663

9233421665

9233421666

9233421667

9233421668

9233421670

9233421671

9233421673

9233421674

9233421676

9233421677

9233421678

9233421679

9233421680

9233421681

9233421682

9233421683

9233421687

9233421689

9233421690

9233421692

9233421695

9233421696

9233421697

9233421698

9233421699

9233421700

9233421701

9233421702

9233421704

9233421705

9233421706

9233421707

9233421708

9233421709

9233421713

9233421714

9233421718

9233421719

9233421720

9233421721

9233421723

9233421724

9233421725

9233421727

9233421728

9233421729

9233421730

9233421732

9233421733

9233421734

9233421736

9233421737

9233421738

9233421740

9233421742

9233421745

9233421746

9233421747

9233421748

9233421750

9233421751

9233421752

9233421754

9233421756

9233421757

9233421758

9233421759

9233421760

9233421762

9233421763

9233421764

9233421766

9233421768

9233421769

9233421771

9233421772

9233421773

9233421774

9233421775

9233421777

9233421781

9233421783

9233421784

9233421789

9233421792

9233421794

9233421795

9233421796

9233421797

9233421799

9233421802

9233421803

9233421805

9233421808

9233421809

9233421811

9233421815

9233421817

9233421822

9233421824

9233421825

9233421828

9233421829

9233421830

9233421832

9233421833

9233421836

9233522037

9233522040

9233522041

9233522058

9233522061

9233522062

9233522070

9233522071

9233522073

9233522074

9233522076

9233522094

9233532098

9233532100

9233532105

9233532106

9233532111

9233532114

9233532158

9233532161

9233532167

What to Do

On December 5, 2024, Fresenius Kabi USA sent all affected customers a letter recommending the following actions to be taken until the affected LVPs are returned for pneumatic valve repair: Review the list of affected Serial Numbers and post the list in a public place. If possible, remove and isolate all affected devices from circulation to prevent inadvertent use. If removing all or some of the devices from active use is not feasible (that is, no alternative pumps are available and patient care would be compromised), proceed with caution as outlined below: If the Ivenix LVP is being used to deliver life-sustaining medications , enhance clinical monitoring during use and ensure an additional LVP is available for situations where an interruption in infusion could be dangerous. If a problem is encountered, remove the pump from circulation, use the backup LVP to continue, and report the event to Fresenius Kabi. For Pump Problem alarm during set up , use another LVP and report the issue to your institution’s biomedical engineers. Remove the pump from circulation and report the event to Fresenius Kabi. For Pump Problem alarm during use , reprogram the infusion on another LVP and report the issue to your institution’s biomedical engineers. Remove the pump from circulation and report the event to Fresenius Kabi. Post the steps above and the list of affected Serial Numbers at each nursing station. Inform potential users of the product within your organization of this notification.



Reason for Alert

Fresenius Kabi USA reports that a subset of pneumatic valves installed in some Ivenix LVPs have an increased chance of issuing a non-recoverable pump problem alarm. All devices with the affected valves, should be removed from use, as described in the What to do section above, to be evaluated and returned to Fresenius Kabi’s facility for repair.

If the pneumatic valve fails, a Pump Problem alarm will be raised.

If this failure occurs during LVP setup, this could potentially delay therapy. (See Image 1 below)

If this failure occurs during an active infusion and flow is interrupted, this could lead to an underdose. (See Image 2 below)

Delay or interruption of a life-sustaining infusion may result in permanent disability or death.

The pump problem alarms are working as intended and will arise indicating when to act, if the malfunction occurs.

The firm has not reported any injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

The Ivenix LVP is a large volume infusion pump designed to deliver fluids and medications from one of two inlet source containers to the patient through a single outlet. When loaded with an administration set, the LVP delivers infusion therapy to an individual patient.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Fresenius Kabi USA at Ivenix_support@fresenius-kabi.com or 1-855-354-6387.

Additional FDA Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.