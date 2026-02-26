Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 26, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 26, 2026 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) Company Name: Go Raw LLC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets

Company Announcement

Cottonwood Heights, Utah (February 26, 2026) Go Raw LLC is expanding its February 17, 2026, voluntary recall of a freeze-dried product to add two lots of select Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe frozen products due to potentially low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The two lots of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen (MCD25350 BB 5/17/2027 and MCC25321 BB 6/16/2027) are sold in beige, zip-lock, 2lb packages and distributed nationwide. The company has also decided to stop the sale of all Quest products at all retailers until the issue of thiamine content in the products is addressed.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine over time may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats.

Symptoms of deficiency in an affected cat can include gastrointestinal or neurological signs. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss.

In advanced cases, neurological signs may develop, including ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The company has already issued a recall of:

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried - 10oz Bags

Lot #C25288 – Best Buy Date: 10/15/2027

The recall is now being EXPANDED to include the following additional lots:

Product Size Lot Code UPC Best Buy Date Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet 2 lb. Bag MCD25350 6-91730-17104-9 6/16/2027 Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet 2 lb. Bag MCC25321 6-91730-17104-9 5/17/2027

The expanded recalled products were distributed through retail stores in the following states: CO, UT, WA, OR, PA, RI, MI, CA, TX, IL, GA, NC, SC, FL, MN, NY, OH, WI, PA, ID & MT.

The recalled product is sold in zip-lock beige, 2 lb. Packages with a purple stripe, UPC 6-91730-17104-9, and printed Lot code and Best By Date can be found on the front of the bag. Please note this product is frozen.

In early February, the company became aware of low thiamine levels in the Quest Chicken Diet. Upon discovery, an immediate and comprehensive investigation was launched, including a review of formulation specifications, raw ingredient suppliers, and processing procedures.

Retailers have been instructed to remove affected products from shelves immediately. All existing inventory is being replaced with the newly formulated product.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should stop feeding it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement product.

Replacement inventory is expected to begin reaching distribution channels around the middle of March. Additional updates will be provided as the product becomes available.

Consumers with questions may contact Go Raw LLC directly at cs@gorawllc.com. 801-432-7478 (M-F 9 am-4 pm MST time).

“We take the safety and well-being of pets extremely seriously,” said Shantel Goodrich, LVT, VP of Operations. “Rather than risk any potential concern, we made the decision to remove the affected product from the market and replace it with products we are confident meet our nutritional standards.”

Original Announcement