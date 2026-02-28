When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 27, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 27, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat and soy Company Name: Savannah Bee Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

SAVANNAH, GA 2-27-2026 – Savannah Bee Company is recalling their HONEY BBQ SAUCE- MUSTARD, 16FL OZ B1L1360525 Best Before 05/16/27 UPC 8 50033 93758 9 due undeclared wheat and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the honey BBQ sauce-mustard.

This product was shipped nationwide to distribution centers, retail stores and consumers between 7/30/2025- 2/26/2026. These products were packaged in clear glass bottles with an orange Honey BBQ Sauce Mustard Label with the lot number and best before date etched on the neck of the bottle.

All jars of honey with a “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” Label with batch code B1L1360525 must be disposed of immediately as they may contain the “Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet”. Please see the photos included below of affected products.

The recall was initiated after the company was notified by a customer that the Honey BBQ Sauce - Sweet was mis-labeled with a “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” label. Subsequent investigation discovered the mislabeled products failed to include the allergens wheat and soy in the ingredient statement that is contained in the Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to dispose of the product and request a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact customer service at 800-955-5080 M-F 8AM-5PM EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.