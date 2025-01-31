Gas Powered Emergency Resuscitator Recall: Mercury Medical Removes Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitator Due to An Undersized Spring in The Controller That May Prevent the Device from Delivering the Required Pressure Levels Needed for Effective Ventilation

This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

What to Do

On December 5, 2024, Mercury Medical sent all affected customers an Urgent Field Safety Notice recommending the following actions:

Immediately check the inventory for affected product, within the scope of this recall

Stop use and distribution and immediately quarantine the affected product.

Provide a copy of this recall notice to all customers who have received impacted product. Notify all personnel subject to using these devices.

Reason for Recall

Mercury Enterprises, Inc. dba Mercury Medical is recalling the Neo-Tee T-Piece resuscitator due to a small spring in the controller that may prevent the device from delivering the required pressure levels needed for effective ventilation. This issue could reduce positive pressure, affecting the patient's breathing support.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including low oxygen levels (desaturation), slow heart rate (bradycardia), lack of oxygen (hypoxia), high carbon dioxide levels (hypercarbia), and death.

There have been no reported injuries or death associated with this issue.

Device Use

The Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitator is a gas-powered emergency resuscitator intended to provide emergency respiratory support by means of a facemask or a tube inserted into a patient's airway. It is intended for use with pediatric patients weighing less than 10kg (22lbs). The device is designed with in-line flow controller, in the circuit.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Mercury Medical at 1-727-573-0088.

Full List of Affected Devices

Part Number Unique Device ID Lot Number(s) 1050805 10641043508053, 30641043508057 2421450805, 2423550805, 2423650805, 2426750805 1050808 10641043508084, 30641043508088 2426450808, 2426750808, 2426850808, 2429050808, 2429350808 1050809 10641043508091, 30641043508095 2426450809, 2426750809, 2429050809, 2429150809, 2429350809, 2429750809, 2429850809, 2430050809, 2430250809 1050810 10641043508107, 30641043508101 2426750810, 2429350810, 2429750810, 2429850810, 2430250810 1050811 10641043508114, 30641043508118 2426550811, 2426650811, 2426750811, 2429050811, 2429150811, 2429250811, 2429350811, 2429450811, 2429750811, 2429850811, 2429950811, 2430250811 1050814 10641043508145, 30641043508149 2426450814, 2426750814, 2429050814, 2429750814, 2430250814, 1050832 10641043508329, 30641043508323 2429050832, 242985083 1050839 10641043508398, 30641043508392 2430350839 1050840 10641043508404, 30641043508408 2429050840, 2429750840 1050841 10641043508411, 30641043508415 2429050841 1050842 10641043508428, 30641043508422 2426750842

Additional FDA Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.