This recall involves removing devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Family Model Number UDI-DI OptiSite Arterial Perfusion Cannula OPTI16 00690103180558 OptiSite Arterial Perfusion Cannula OPTI18 00690103180565 Peripheral Femoral Arterial Cannula FEMII016A 00690103031232 Peripheral Femoral Arterial Cannula FEMII016AS 00690103168341 Peripheral Femoral Arterial Cannula FEMII018A 00690103031256 Peripheral Femoral Arterial Cannula FEMII018AS 00690103168358

What to Do

Do not use the identified affected products listed in the table above.

On May 16, 2025, Edwards Lifesciences began sending all affected customers a “Field Corrective Action #192” letter recommending the following actions: Search your inventory for and remove the affected product. Share this notice with appropriate clinical staff at your site. Ensure no patient follow-up or notification is necessary. Work with your Edwards enableCV (eCV) Representative to return affected product and receive a credit. Distributors should notify all customers who have purchased the affected product by sending the customer notification they received.



Reason for Recall

Edwards Lifesciences has identified occurrences in which a 3mm to 4mm section of wire, from the wire-reinforcement coil at the cannula tip of the OptiSite Arterial Perfusion Cannula devices, was found to be exposed (released from the cannula body). Since some Femoral Arterial Cannula models are made of the same components as the impacted OptiSite Arterial Perfusion Cannula, Edwards has included those Femoral Arterial Cannula models as affected product to be removed from use.

Risks to the patient of using the affected product with exposed wire include major tissue damage, puncturing the artery which could cause bleeding, inadequate perfusion, and hemolysis.

As of May 20, 2025, Edwards Lifesciences has not reported any serious injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

The Edwards Lifesciences arterial perfusion cannulae are indicated for adult patients undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass. They are intended to provide arterial perfusion of oxygenated blood in the extracorporeal circuit for up to six hours.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact their Edwards eCV Representative or Edwards Customer Service at FCA_ECV@edwards.com or 888-943-2783.

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.