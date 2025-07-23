This recall involves removing devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Q-Link 13, product code 3156509

Product is used with the following mobile lifts: Uno 102 EE Mobile Lift; product code: 2010004 Viking L Mobile Lift; product code: 2040044 Viking XL Mobile Lift; product code: 2040043 Viking M Mobile Lift; product code: 2040045A Viking S Mobile Lift; product code: 2040006 Viking XS Mobile Lift; product code: 2040007 LikoLight Mobile Lift; product code: 2030001

LikoScale Adapter kits, product code 3156232

Product is used with the following LikoScale Adapter Kit LikoScale 200 Accessory; product code 3156225 LikoScale 350 Accessory; product code 3156228 LikoScale 400 Accessory; product code 3.156226



What to Do

Baxter issued two separate Urgent Product Recall letters to notify consignees of the affected products.

The first letter dated May 30, 2025, was sent to healthcare facilities and addressed to Biomedical Engineering, Director of Nursing, or Distributor/reseller.

The second letter, dated June 2, 2025, was directed to Home Patients.

Both letters included the following recommended actions:

Immediately locate and discontinue use of all Q-link 13 components used with the products listed in the affected product table.

Baxter will provide replacement Q-link 13 products with the updated Q-link Mobile version, designed to improve usability and reduce potential risks to patients and caregivers. A follow up communication will be sent once sufficient Q-link Mobile components are available including instructions for requesting replacements.

Post this letter in areas where affected mobile lifts are stored or used.

If you purchased through a distributor or wholesaler, please note that responses via the Baxter customer portal is not applicable. Instead, follow your distributor’s or wholesaler’s specific instructions if a response is requested.

Reason for Recall

Baxter stated that the Q-link 13 could allow for an improper attachment (false latching) of the Quick-Release Hook used on Sling Bars and other accessories. The false latched component may initially bear weight but can loosen from the Q-link resulting in a detachment and drop. This could result in a critical injury from a patient fall. A caregiver may also be at risk of injury while attempting to stop a patient from falling.

Baxter has reported three serious injuries and one death associated with this issue.

Device Use

The Q-Link 13 is an optional lift component that can be used in combination with mobiles lifts when connected to a Quick-Release Hook for sling bars. The LikoScale adapter kit contains the Q-link 13 component and shared the potential for improper attachment. Mobile lifts are intended for use in the most common lifting situations, such as for transferring patients between bed and wheelchair, to and from toilets and bathtubs, and for lifting to and from the floor. Some mobile lifts may also be used for gait training.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Baxter at corporate_product_complaints_round_lake@baxter.com or call 800-455-3720 and select option two.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.