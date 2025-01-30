Internship: climate adaptation and resilience

The overall research purpose of NbSPLUS is to advance the implementation and effectiveness of nature-based solutions (NbS) in addressing intensified land-use changes and climate extremes. By establishing the concept of “NbS services”, the project seeks to integrate biodiversity, justice and wellbeing into rural and urban resilience planning. It addresses critical knowledge gaps in evaluating NbS benefits, stakeholder engagement and scalability while developing participatory methods and tools for systemic and equitable design. The project features use cases in Spain, Canada and Sweden.

At SEI Tallinn, our role is to develop a framework to integrate the concept of biodiversity into an evaluation of the social impact of NbS. In Spring, 2025, we will conduct a literature review to establish this framework, followed by a resident survey Autumn 2025 to test its application. Join us in this important work!

Responsibilities

Your contributions will depend on the timing of your internship and may include:

Exploring and analysing literature, including using AI-based tools

Developing a resident survey tailored to the project’s three use cases

Analysing survey results

Supporting additional unit tasks, such as proposal writing, administrative work and exploring new tools.

You will also have the opportunity to support ongoing projects and idea development within the Sustainable Cities and Resilient Communities team. The work will primarily focus on topics related to climate adaptation, nature-based solutions, biodiversity and health and wellbeing topics

Required skills and experience

While internships are generally open to everyone, priority is given to motivated, matriculated university students, for whom an internship is either part of their curriculum or a thesis project.

MSc or PhD level education, or a strong interest and experience in relevant fields.

Familiarity with reading academic literature, basic quantitative analysis in Excel.

Fluency in spoken and written English. Knowledge of Estonian is a plus.

Statistical analysis and survey development skills are optional but beneficial. PhD-level students may have the opportunity to contribute to academic article writing.

Funding

SEI Tallinn only offers unpaid internships. Internship candidates are expected to be fully funded and insured by external sources for the full duration of the internship. SEI Tallinn does not provide housing and does not assist in finding accommodation.