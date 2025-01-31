Submit Release
AVA Digital Awards Begins Announcing 2025 Winners

Truth Tree Digital Marketing AVA Platinum Award | International School of Arizona and Seven Hills

DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVA Digital Awards is in the process of announcing winners in the 2025 creative competition for digital professionals. Winners will be announced through February 1st as judges review several thousand entries from throughout the world.

AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievements by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio to video productions - to websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts- to other forms of user-generated digital communication.

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organizations consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs; provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals who talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Winners were selected over 200 categories in Audio, Video, and Web-based production. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website.

Truth Tree is proud to announce that two of their partner schools have been given awards. The International School of Arizona and Seven Hills School are both recipients of the Platinum 2025 AVA Digital Award.

