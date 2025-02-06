Element Logic Launches eLogiq Software in the U.S. and Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation at ProMat

eLogiq represents the future... where machine learning and data come together to unlock unparalleled efficiency, reduce downtime, and help businesses stay competitive in an ever-changing market,” — Ankush Malhotra, Group CEO at Element Logic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element Logic , a global leader in warehouse automation and software solutions, will launch its eLogiq software in the U.S. at ProMat 2025 in Chicago, IL, from March 17–20. Attendees are invited to visit booth S4307 to learn about this software and experience an interactive Augmented Reality Lego table showcasing real-world case studies. Guests can also enjoy freshly brewed espresso drinks while interacting with other digital assets and celebrating Element Logic’s 40th anniversary.Guests can stop by the booth and get a demo of eLogiq, a cloud-based data platform that centralizes information in an easy-to-use dashboard, which has had great success in Europe. This platform empowers warehouses to optimize performance, prevent downtime, and their scale operations.Key differentiators are:• Ability to integrate with any WMS system for unmatched flexibility.• An all-in-one location for clients to gain real-time visibility, data-driven insights, and predictive analytics on their system.• Machine learning capabilities in the Proactive Uptime Management function to predict and prevent robot failures.• Additional modules to enable businesses to tailor the platform to their specific individual needs."eLogiq represents the future of warehouse operations—where machine learning and data come together to unlock unparalleled efficiency, reduce downtime, and help businesses stay competitive in an ever-changing market," Ankush Malhotra, Group CEO at Element Logic, said.Attendees can book a meeting with Element Logic experts to discuss any needs.Element Logic will also host two seminars in the robotics theater:• “Maximizing Efficiency Through Strategic Automation: Avantor’s Global AutoStore Journey with Element Logic”, on Monday, March 17th, 2:30 PM - 3:15 PM• “Selecting the Right Automation and Partner for Your Business”, on Wednesday, March 19th, 10:30 AM - 11:15 AMFor any questions, please reach out to: marcomm@elementlogic.us###About Element LogicElement Logic is a technology company that optimizes warehouses for customers to gain a competitive edge. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Norway. It operates worldwide and is the world’s first and largest AutoStore partner. Element Logic offers its customers automated robotic solutions, software, and consulting services.For more information go to elementlogic.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

