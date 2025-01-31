Michigan Municipalities Demand Action: Support for House Bills 4027 & 4028 to Restore Local Zoning, End State Overreach

Wind Farm Construction

Municipalities are standing together in support of House Bills 4027 and 4028, marking a pivotal effort to restore local control over renewable energy projects.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The people of Michigan have spoken: municipalities are standing together in support of House Bills 4027 and 4028, marking a pivotal effort to restore local control over renewable energy projects and end the state’s top-down imposition of energy facilities on communities. These bills directly address the frustrations of residents and local leaders, who have long felt sidelined by state preemption laws like Public Act 233, which strip communities of their rightful authority to regulate projects that profoundly impact their residents.House Bill 4027 amends the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, giving local governments back the tools they need to protect their communities. It repeals provisions that prevent municipalities from revoking special land use permits, restoring critical enforcement mechanisms to hold absentee developers accountable for neglect or non-compliance.House Bill 4028 builds on this by repealing Part 8 of the Clean and Renewable Energy and Energy Waste Reduction Act, which allows developers to bypass local zoning altogether by seeking site certification from the Michigan Public Service Commission. This change reaffirms that decisions about renewable energy projects belong in the hands of local leaders and the people they serve—not distant state agencies.“These bills send a clear message: Michigan communities should not have to rely on appointed state bureaucrats who think they know better deciding where renewable energy facilities should be located in individual unique communities. One size does not fit all,” said Michael Homier , a shareholder with Foster Swift. “Local governments know their communities best, and these bills restore the balance of power to ensure decisions reflect local priorities and values.”The bills also address ongoing appeals filed by municipalities over PA 233, underscoring the urgent need for legislative reform to correct the imbalance between state and local authority.Municipal leaders are calling on lawmakers to pass House Bills 4027 and 4028 without delay. “It’s time to put the power back where it belongs—in the hands of the people,” said Grace Lesperance, Supervisor of Cascade Charter Township. “These bills represent a turning point for Michigan communities to reclaim their voices and shape their own futures.”Please contact your legislators and make your voices heard on these two critical bills.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:Michael Homier, AttorneyPhone: (616) 726-2230Email: mhomier@fosterswift.comAbout Foster Swift Collins & Smith, P.C.Foster Swift Collins & Smith, P.C. is a Michigan-based law firm with a reputation for providing high-quality legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. With decades of experience in public law, regulatory matters, and litigation, Foster Swift is committed to advocating for its clients and advancing the principles of fairness and justice in Michigan’s legal system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.