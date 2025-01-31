InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Portable Seat for Comfortable Outdoor Seating

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olivia C. of Brooklyn, NY is the creator of the Stoop Pad, a portable, collapsible seat designed for use on stoops, park benches, and virtually any other hard surface. Featuring padded cushioning, a supportive backrest, and adjustable telescoping legs, the Stoop Pad transforms hard surfaces into a comfortable, ergonomic seating experience.Designed for versatility and ease of use, the Stoop Pad’s hinged seat and backrest open effortlessly, while telescopic legs adjust to accommodate concrete steps commonly found on front stoops. Its lightweight yet durable frame ensures stability and long-lasting use, making it the perfect companion for city dwellers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone in need of a comfortable seating solution on the go.For added convenience, the device includes:• A pull-out, spring-actuated cup holder, which tucks away when not in use.• A built-in storage pouch on the back cushion for personal items.• A removable cushion for easy cleaning.and:• A collapsible design with a secure strap and shoulder strap for effortless transport.In the United States, the outdoor furniture market is projected to expand from USD 6.05 billion in 2023 to USD 7.88 billion by 2028, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during this period. A rising trend within this market is the increased demand for portable seating options that provide comfort on hard surfaces, such as concrete stoops, park benches, and stadium bleachers. Products like cushioned stadium seats with back support have gained popularity, offering features such as padded seating, backrests, and portability to enhance user comfort during extended periods of sitting.The Stoop Pad is innovative and versatile, offering several features that would fit perfectly within this market. The device is the perfect on-the-go seating solution, ensuring comfort wherever a person would choose to sit.Olivia filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Stoop Pad product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Stoop Pad can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

