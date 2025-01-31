ENGINEER-TURNED-AUTHOR STEVEN CHARLES UNVEILS HEARTFELT MEMOIR

Be Different

Steven Charles provides accessible, actionable advice to help readers avoid financial pitfalls and build stronger, more secure partnerships.

Steven Charles is dedicated to empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions in their personal lives.” — Be Different

ROXBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Charles, a passionate engineer and dedicated author, is thrilled to announce the release of his inspiring memoir, “Be Different – They Not Like Me.” This deeply personal book chronicles his tumultuous journey of navigating family challenges, betrayal, and self-discovery and how to evaluate their financial readiness before committing to any relationshipsSteven Charles, known for his innovative work in engineering, received an award for designing an electronic speeding meter called SPEED TRAP, now used in New York City. His aim is to bridge the gap and help readers assess their financial situation and understand the emotional aspects of financial commitment. During his college years in Boston, he often found himself missing his children, who stayed with their mother. After some time, he decided to visit them in Trinidad. It was during this visit that he recognized the extent of their mother’s neglect. The realization weighed heavily on him, as he saw how much they craved attention and support that hadn’t been given.In “Be Different—They Not Like Me,” Charles reveals how he supported his family while attending college full-time. In this book he also offers a unique, straightforward approach to financial readiness, combining practical advice with psychological insights on how relationships can impact financial decisions.This book is focused on helping individuals make sound financial decisions before entering any type of personal or romantic relationship that involves shared financial responsibilities. It is a compact guide that offers both practical financial advice and emotional insights, addressing the intersection of love, money, and personal growth.“Be Different – They Not Like Me” is written to be accessible to readers who may not have a deep financial background but want to avoid long-term financial pitfalls. It also discusses the themes of forgiveness, healing, and personal growth. He hopes his story will inspire others to embrace their authentic selves and navigate life's challenges with integrity and compassion.

