Time of Event

9:00–18:00 Japan Standard Time

Summary

Regional economic integration is essential for sustainable growth in Asia and the Pacific. It is crucial to establish an attractive infrastructure to facilitate the inflow of high-quality capital into the region. This infrastructure includes an effective dispute resolution mechanism that ensures the smooth and efficient resolution of disputes arising from cross-border commercial transactions and foreign direct investment.

International Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has emerged as a critical tool, providing a cost-effective and enforceable means of resolving disputes in cross-border commercial transactions and foreign direct investment. The importance of international ADR is underscored by its inclusion in the World Bank's Investing Across Borders 2010 report as a key factor in assessing a country's investment climate, making it a crucial indicator of competitiveness and growth potential.

Recognizing the importance of international ADR, ADBI, the Asian Development Bank, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, and the Ministry of Justice, Japan, are jointly organizing the “Policy Dialogue on Alternative Dispute Resolution: Disseminating International Mediation in Asia and the Pacific Region” to address the critical challenges and strategies for promoting the use of international ADR in Asia and the Pacific.

This forum aims to provide a collaborative platform to facilitate dialogue among policymakers, practitioners, international institutions, and related experts and promote awareness of ADR and ratification of the Singapore Convention in developing member countries in the region.

Objectives

Deepen understanding of the economic and social impact of international ADR, focusing on the competitiveness of ADR compared to traditional litigation.

Explore the role of international development cooperation in disseminating international ADR in Asia and the Pacific.

Recognize the possibility and necessity of international mediation, which is still in the growth phase compared to international arbitration, and share the knowledge and experience for ratification of the Singapore Convention with policymakers.

Target Participants

Senior government officials and policymakers from relevant ministries or agencies responsible for international ADR and legal framework development across countries in Asia and the Pacific.

Speakers and experts from international and local organizations, government bodies, academic institutions, and associations of practitioners specializing in ADR.

Output

Promote the ratification of the Singapore Convention and create a policy environment and ecosystem favorable to ADR.

A set of policy recommendations to promote international cooperation on ADR issues among countries in Asia and the Pacific.

Compilation and dissemination of key insights and best practices shared during the forum.

