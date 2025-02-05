Retina Labs Direct-to-Patient At-Home Lab Testing Programs Help Health Plans Boost Star Ratings

In-Home Preventive Care Screening Programs Close Critical HEDIS Gaps in Care Measures & Improve Compliance Rates Through Multi-Channel Member Engagement

By leveraging our existing in-home expertise, we’re helping health plans deliver personalized, timely, and effective diagnostic testing solutions that drive better health outcomes for their members.” — Richard Pridham, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Retina Labs

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retina Labs, a leader and pioneer of in-home preventive health care programs and diagnostic testing services, has recently published an accompanying resource highlighting their extensive experience, growth, and innovative solutions in the at-home lab testing market with their Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing Brochure. Through existing in-home diabetic retinopathy screening programs in combination with at-home diagnostic testing services, Retina Labs empowers health plans to deliver seamless, high-quality care directly to their members – all within the comfort of their own homes.This new at-home lab testing resource serves as an outline for health plans seeking to enhance member engagement, improve health outcomes, and reduce costs through convenient diagnostic testing solutions. Retina Labs mission of preventing treatable blindness caused by diabetic eye disease is further supported by their robust portfolio of at-home lab testing solutions, embodying the company’s commitment to providing member-centric care centered around quality improvement.Meeting the Growing Demand for At-Home Health Solutions:As the demand for accessible and convenient at-home healthcare options continues to rise, Retina Labs has positioned itself as a trusted partner for health plans navigating the ever-evolving landscape of home-based care. With 15+ years of experience serving diverse member populations, Retina Labs offers fully customizable and co-branded lab test kits that are specifically tailored to address the unique needs of health plans and their members.“We are thrilled to introduce this latest resource as another way of highlighting our expertise within the Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing market,” said Richard Pridham, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Retina Labs. “Our accelerated growth within the in-home health space underscores Retina Labs dedication to bringing innovative at-home lab testing solutions directly to the patient/member.”Driving the Future of Home-Based Healthcare:With a proven track record in the in-home preventive health services market, Retina Labs continues to lead the way by transforming how health plans engage with their members. By facilitating convenient access to vital health screenings, Retina Labs empowers health plan members to take charge of their own well-being on their personal journeys towards better health. The at-home lab testing resource serves as a testament to our in-home preventive care model’s proven approach to closing HEDIS gaps in care and boosting Star Ratings, all while lowering healthcare costs for both health plans and their members.Health plan stakeholders and quality improvement leaders are invited to explore the new Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing brochure and learn how Retina Labs can support their quality improvement goals. To schedule a review of your health plan’s HEDIS measures and Star Ratings, please visit the Retina-Labs.com website.Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing Brochure (PDF):Value-Added Benefits of Retina Labs Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing:*Comprehensive At-Home Diagnostic Tests Available:A detailed overview of the company’s diverse range of diagnostic tests, including Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c), Colon Cancer Screening (FIT), and Kidney Health (KED) evaluation tests.*Customized Program Design:Each lab test kit program is fully customizable and co-branded specifically for health plans to include their brand guidelines in the test kit packaging.*Proven Member Engagement Strategies:Insights into how Retina Labs improves member participation and test kit completion rates using a multi-channel member engagement strategy to deliver actionable reminders.*Test Kit Delivery:Improved test kit deliverability for health plans by creating a simple process for uploading their member eligibility files to ship any at-home test kits directly to their members while providing tracking from delivery to test resulting.*Seamless Sample Collection & Processing:Allows health plan members to self-complete their designated test kits before being sent to the lab using a pre-paid return shipping label while being able to track the entire process online.*Test Result Communication:Health plan members receive their lab test results by mail and online along with their primary care provider, who obtains the results through electronic delivery using secure DirectTrust protocols.*Critical Value Alert Outreach:Retina Labs contacts each member who receives an abnormal test result value to ensure that they understand their results while encouraging them to speak with their primary care provider.*Real-Time Program Insights & Reporting:Client-facing dashboard for health plans to access vital program metrics, including individual and aggregate member test results, through our proprietary ComplyHub portal that offers CMS-ready submission reports and data analysis.About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and pioneering innovator in the field of teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems while also providing comprehensive in-home preventive care screening services for health plans. Their range of key in-home preventive care screening services include diabetic eye exams, bone density scans, HbA1c, kidney health, and colon cancer testing.As a leader within the in-home preventive health care market, Retina Labs has realized tremendous growth by bringing diabetic eye exams coupled with at-home lab tests directly to health plan members within the comfort of their own homes. By specializing in innovative solutions that empower health plans to deliver high-quality care in-home, Retina Labs’ member-first approach helps close critical HEDIS gaps in care and boost Star Ratings, all while driving better outcomes for health plans and the members they serve.Media Contact:

Sentara Health Plans In-Home Preventive Health Program Improves Diabetes Care & Quality Scores:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.