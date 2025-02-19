Retina Labs Achieves Record Growth by Elevating In-Home Access to Care Industry Standards

Combining In-Home Preventive Care with At-Home Diagnostic Testing Services to Deliver Seamless Member-Centric Experiences that Improve Health Outcomes

By combining in-home preventive care programs with at-home lab testing solutions, we’re exceeding member expectations while establishing new quality improvement industry standards for health plans.” — Richard Pridham, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Retina Labs

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retina Labs, a leading provider of in-home preventive care programs and direct-to-member at-home lab testing solutions, announced today that they have concluded 2024 with a sales increase of 50% YoY, with record growth of 518% realized over the last three years. This achievement can be attributed to the recent addition of six new health plan clients along with the continued growth of Retina Labs’ direct-to-member at-home lab testing programs. These notable milestones reflect industry demand and the company’s commitment to expanding access to convenient in-home care for health plan members nationwide.Exceeding Consumer Expectations for At-Home Health Solutions:As the demand for accessible and convenient at-home health solutions continues to rise, Retina Labs has positioned itself as a trusted partner for health plans navigating the ever-evolving landscape of home-based care. With 15+ years of diabetic retinopathy screening expertise, Retina Labs' focus on delivering seamless, member-centric solutions to include at-home lab testing has created a comprehensive approach to managed care that improves both engagement and health outcomes.“Seeing this level of accelerated growth over the past few years is a testament to our mission of making preventive in-home healthcare more accessible,” said Richard Pridham, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Retina Labs. “Empowering health plan members to take charge of their own wellbeing with easy-to-use at-home lab testing solutions underscores Retina Labs dedication to eliminating traditional access-to-care barriers.”Trailblazers on the Frontier of Home-Based Healthcare:Retina Labs’ innovative approach and value-added differentiators lie within their proprietary ComplyHub platform, which integrates all member engagement analytics, test kit logistics, and CMS-ready submission reports. Through this user-friendly platform, health plans can see real-time metrics and data-driven insights to ensure that their scheduled in-home preventive care visits and at-home lab test kit programs are proactively closing critical gaps in care for their members.As the healthcare industry continues to embrace consumer-centric models, Retina Labs remains at the forefront of the at-home diagnostic testing service revolution. Evidence of this differentiation can be seen through new partnerships with several notable health plan clients, including Aetna CVS Health, Highmark Wholecare, Sentara Health Plans, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, PA Health & Wellness, and The Health Plan of West Virginia among others.Future growth opportunities for Retina Labs are imminent as well, with numerous impending contracts in place to add several additional health plan payors to their client roster this year. Other complementary program enhancements focused on improving member experiences for health plans will help Retina Labs realize continued success in driving adherence rates for targeted preventive care measures.An example of this can be seen in the recent release of Retina Labs' Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing brochure, which highlights their extensive experience and innovative solutions within the growing home health industry. Through their existing in-home preventive screening programs in combination with at-home diagnostic testing services, Retina Labs empowers health plans to deliver high-quality care directly to their members – all within the comfort of their own homes.Health plan stakeholders and quality improvement leaders are invited to explore the new Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing brochure and learn how Retina Labs can support their quality improvement goals. To schedule a review of your health plan’s HEDIS measures and Star Ratings, please visit the Retina-Labs.com website.Direct-to-Member At-Home Lab Testing Brochure (PDF):About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and pioneering innovator in the field of teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems while also providing comprehensive in-home preventive care screening services for health plans. Their range of both in-home and at-home screening programs include diabetic eye exams, bone density scans, HbA1c, kidney health, and colon cancer testing kits.As a leader within the in-home preventive health care market, Retina Labs has realized tremendous growth by bringing diabetic eye exams coupled with at-home lab tests directly to health plan members within the comfort of their own homes. By specializing in innovative solutions that empower health plans to deliver high-quality care in-home, Retina Labs’ member-first approach helps close critical HEDIS gaps in care and boost Star Ratings, all while driving better outcomes for health plans and the members they serve.Media Contact:

