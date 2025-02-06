Making the Grade: Putnam County School District Transforms Procurement with OpenGov

PALATKA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After relying on a manual evaluation and awards process and local newspapers for supplier engagement, Putnam County School District leaders needed a modern solution to streamline their procurement operations. To improve efficiency, standardize procedures, and increase supplier participation, they selected OpenGov, a leader in cloud-based government software.Leadership sought a platform to boost bid engagement, streamline the purchasing process, and eliminate inefficiencies caused by scattered emails. They found the ideal solution in OpenGov Procurement , which automates and simplifies procurement workflows, giving staff the tools to create, track, and manage solicitations efficiently.With a centralized platform that streamlines solicitation drafting and consolidates all communications, staff can devote more time to strategic tasks while maintaining compliance and transparency. Additionally, the platform’s improved accessibility and user-friendly design will encourage greater vendor participation, leading to increased competition and cost savings.Putnam County School District joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

