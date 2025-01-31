2025 SONA: A new era for South Africa

By Nomonde Mnukwa

Since the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in February last year, our nation has witnessed profound political changes through the establishment of a multi-party government after the seventh democratic elections in May 2024. This outcome reshaped our political landscape and paved the way for the establishment of a Government of National Unity that brought together 10 political parties from across the political spectrum united by a common goal. Guided by a Statement of Intent, these parties have committed to pursue rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, create a more just society by tackling poverty and strengthen the capacity of the state to deliver services for all South Africans.

This multi-party government has ushered in a new era that holds great promise and potential for our country. Building on the foundations laid by the 6th Administration, we have already seen sweeping positive sentiment across our nation and notable strides in economic indicators to position our country on an upward trajectory. As with any other year, we eagerly anticipate the SoNA by the President during this period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 SoNA on 6 February at 7pm, will provide an opportunity to reflect on developments taking place across the country and set our country’s game plan for the year ahead.

During the 2025 SoNA, President Cyril Ramaphosa will reflect on South Africa’s achievements over the past year. Notable achievements include a buoyant economy, growing optimism in our financial markets and a reduction in the unemployment rate to 32.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, from 33.5 per cent in the second quarter. This signals a step forward, though we are mindful that much needs to be done. Consumer inflation is at a four-year low, and this has made essential goods like fuel and most food staples more affordable. The notable decrease in interest rates and fuel price over the past twelve months is another welcome development.

In 2024, South Africa achieved its first primary budget surplus in 15 years and saw public sector investment rise with significant progress made in infrastructure development such as new roads, rail, public housing, energy and water and sanitation projects helping to lay the foundation for future growth.

Last year, we made huge strides in resolving the energy crisis. Through the implementation of the Energy Action Plan, we have emerged from the energy crisis which held our nation’s growth and development to ransom. Today we have recorded more than 300 days without load shedding.

Our country is also celebrating the recovery of the vital commuter rail network in the past year which resulted in 31 out of 40 key passenger corridors being operational. Likewise, the progress in the recovery of freight rail has resulted from the partnership between government and the private sector initiated during the 6th administration.

This has allowed us to deal with longstanding operational challenges at ports, including the issue of container terminals in Durban and Cape Town, along with infrastructure upgrades.

Law enforcement efforts such as Operation Shanela and Operation Vala Umgodi are making strides in dealing with organised crime, illegal mining, extortion at construction sites and other priority crimes that have plagued our communities. The permanent establishment of the Investigating Directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority has strengthened our nation’s fight in holding those who commit crime accountable.

In addition to these achievements, transformative laws and policies adopted by Parliament, such as the BELA Act, National Health Insurance Act, the Expropriation Bill and other key pieces of legislation were signed into law. These many achievements over the year together with the firm commitment from the Government of National Unity to foster an inclusive nation places us in a strong position for growth and the renewal of our nation.

As we look ahead, President Ramaphosa will use the 2025 SoNA to take the nation into his confidence on government’s plans for the year ahead in dealing with the challenges of unemployment, crime, social development and the economy. These are matters of great concern for many citizens who experience such challenges daily.

The President will detail how we will ensure lasting and sustainable energy security through the implementation of the Energy Action Plan and the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act. Importantly, he will also outline the work of government to address the looming crisis of water security that poses a threat to the quality of life and economic prospects of all South Africans.

Equally important to 2025 SoNA is the National Dialogue to discuss solutions to the difficult issues of economic exclusion, social inequality and societal marginalisation. The National Dialogue offers a comprehensive platform for all citizens to be part of the political process and rekindles public participation as the expression of people’s power.

This year our nation will host the prestigious G20 Summit in November 2025 which will feature prominently in the address by the President. It will be a call by the President, for all South Africans to get involved to make this summit a success and ensure its outcomes have a life changing impact on the less fortunate people of the world.

South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 will advance the interests of the African continent and the Global South. At the heart of our efforts is promoting sustainable development, inclusive economic growth, justice, peace, stability, multilateralism and human rights across the globe. The transformation of the international financial agencies and the multilateral development banks is key to ensure inclusive sustainable development for all.

Let’s all tune in via our preferred platforms to participate by viewing and listening to the 2025 SoNA. This is an important moment for all South Africans. Together, we can continue to build a South Africa that works for all, ensuring that the promises of democracy are fulfilled for every South African, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Nomonde Mnukwa is Acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System.

